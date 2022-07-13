Chaotic life of an HR: The start of something beautiful (Ep:38)

“You don’t think that we would be revealing our CIA agent to you, right?” Ngozi asked, rhetorically. Zainab and I looked at each other, and silence was all over the room until Deborah walked in. “Y’all resumed already?” she asked, staring at me and Zainab.

“Oh, so you are the CIA right?” Zainab asked, pointing at Deborah who immediately turned and tiptoed out of our office. “Can you imagine?” Zainab asked, looking at me for an answer but I looked away and focused on my laptop.

She also read my reaction and focused on herself. After a minute without any conversation, Eno and Ngozi left without saying goodbye. I guess we didn’t feed them the information they wanted.

Hours went by yet I and Zainab kept working in silence, the only sound that was heard from our office was the sound of the clicking keys on our keyboards. At noon, Mr. Tayo walked gently into our office, the fragrance of his perfume filled the room, you didn’t need anyone to remind you that he was around.

Immediately I felt his presence, I hesitated from raising my head to see him, but he was my boss and I had to carry out my responsibilities. So I shyly muttered a greeting and he responded with a smile. Turning to Zainab, he asked, “I hope you both have settled your differences?”

Zainab responded with a smile, nodding in agreement that we no longer had issues, as far as I was concerned, we still had so much to talk about so I wasn't going to buy any nice attitude or fake the connection.

“I like that,” Mr. Tayo responded, “Enny, I came to ask you to do lunch with me this afternoon,” he said, wearing a cute smile on his beautiful face, “please don’t say no,” he teased.

I turned to see Zainab with shock written over her face, I understood that she immediately wanted answers, but I responded with a blank expression, a sign that I didn’t care about how she felt, nor did I owe her any explanations.

“Sure, if it's strictly Italian dishes,” I giggled. “Oh! I never thought of that,” Mr. Tayo. said, wearing a smile on his face, “I want to do that with you,” he continued.