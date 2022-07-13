RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Chaotic life of an HR: The start of something beautiful (Ep:38)

Authors:

Omorinkoba Eniola

“Man?” I and Zainab exclaimed. “Where is this coming from?” I asked, staring at Eno and Ngozi.

Chaotic life of an Hr:The start of something beautiful
Chaotic life of an Hr:The start of something beautiful

“Well, you know that we always know whatever is going on, but this time we consulted an external source,” Eno explained, smiling sheepishly. “And who is the external source?” Zainab asked.

Recommended articles

“You don’t think that we would be revealing our CIA agent to you, right?” Ngozi asked, rhetorically. Zainab and I looked at each other, and silence was all over the room until Deborah walked in. “Y’all resumed already?” she asked, staring at me and Zainab.

“Oh, so you are the CIA right?” Zainab asked, pointing at Deborah who immediately turned and tiptoed out of our office. “Can you imagine?” Zainab asked, looking at me for an answer but I looked away and focused on my laptop.

She also read my reaction and focused on herself. After a minute without any conversation, Eno and Ngozi left without saying goodbye. I guess we didn’t feed them the information they wanted.

Hours went by yet I and Zainab kept working in silence, the only sound that was heard from our office was the sound of the clicking keys on our keyboards. At noon, Mr. Tayo walked gently into our office, the fragrance of his perfume filled the room, you didn’t need anyone to remind you that he was around.

Immediately I felt his presence, I hesitated from raising my head to see him, but he was my boss and I had to carry out my responsibilities. So I shyly muttered a greeting and he responded with a smile. Turning to Zainab, he asked, “I hope you both have settled your differences?”

Zainab responded with a smile, nodding in agreement that we no longer had issues, as far as I was concerned, we still had so much to talk about so I wasn't going to buy any nice attitude or fake the connection.

“I like that,” Mr. Tayo responded, “Enny, I came to ask you to do lunch with me this afternoon,” he said, wearing a cute smile on his beautiful face, “please don’t say no,” he teased.

I turned to see Zainab with shock written over her face, I understood that she immediately wanted answers, but I responded with a blank expression, a sign that I didn’t care about how she felt, nor did I owe her any explanations.

“Sure, if it's strictly Italian dishes,” I giggled. “Oh! I never thought of that,” Mr. Tayo. said, wearing a smile on his face, “I want to do that with you,” he continued.

I asked him to give me some time to round up with what I was doing before I joined him and he agreed.

Authors:

Omorinkoba Eniola I am Omorinkoba Eniola, and I am the storyteller behind the "Naijablackgirl" page. It is a platform that discusses the lifestyle of an average Nigerian, especially the women.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Chaotic life of an HR: The start of something beautiful (Ep:38)

Chaotic life of an HR: The start of something beautiful (Ep:38)

How to know if you can drive through floodwater with your car

How to know if you can drive through floodwater with your car

Top 10 fashionable females to grace the Big Brother Naija show so far

Top 10 fashionable females to grace the Big Brother Naija show so far

How to dress according to your body type

How to dress according to your body type

Dear women, men fake orgasms too: Here's how

Dear women, men fake orgasms too: Here's how

For men: 5 places you shouldn’t touch a woman during s*x

For men: 5 places you shouldn’t touch a woman during s*x

5 African countries that are the hardest for Nigerians to get into

5 African countries that are the hardest for Nigerians to get into

5 easy steps to make and sell NFTs

5 easy steps to make and sell NFTs

Why do you fall asleep after having s*x? Here are all the reasons and why it's good

Why do you fall asleep after having s*x? Here are all the reasons and why it's good

Trending

For men: 5 places you shouldn’t touch a woman during s*x

Couple in bed

5 reasons why s*x during the rains remains undefeated

5 reasons why s*x during the rains remains undefeated [Credit - Vroom]

Your marriage may be happier if you marry as a virgin, experts say

How shy women ask men out.

5 ways to have more mind-blowing s*x in your relationship

How to have more mind-blowing s*x in your relationship [Credit - 1stNews]