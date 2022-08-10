Chaotic life of an HR: The D-Date (Ep.49)

“So who sent the parcel?” she asked.

“Chumaaaaa……” I screamed.

“Wait, which Chuma?” she asked. “The one in obodo-oyibo or where?

“Yes now, how many Chuma did you know?” I responded. , “the same Chuma now, he sent me a dress, he said he made a reservation at one restaurant like that and that I should contact him if I’m interested or so.

“That Chuma is crazy o, after all he did, he still expects to come back as though nothing happened, this is serious,” she said, pausing for a while. “So what are you going to do? she asked.

“Girl! That’s not even supposed to be a question, I’m not seeing Chuma,” I responded bluntly, taking a good look at the dress again. “This dress is so fine, I’m so in love with it…”

“Don’t tell me that you’re thinking of wearing it to your dinner with Tayo,” Ijeoma said in a warning tone.

“I cannot allow the cloth to waste now, or what do you want me to do?” I asked.

“I want you to return it,” she said, in a slightly commanding tone. I laughed out loud, clapping my hands together before I cleared my throat to speak, “Ijeoma, how now? How do you expect me to return this nice expensive dress that I’ve been eyeing for a while now? I can’t return it o, so I'll wear it like that.”

“I sort of have a strange feeling that you can run into Chuma,” she said.

“No babe, I won’t, when it's not like I’ll be jumping on a bus,” I said.

“If you say so, just be safe,” Ijeoma said.