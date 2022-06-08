RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Chaotic life of an HR: The beautiful stranger (Ep.26)

Authors:

Omorinkoba Eniola

“ HELLO?”

I looked up to see a tall beautiful woman standing at the door.

With a smile, I stood from my seat and asked, “Hello ma’am, how can we help you? Are you here to see Mr. Tayo?”

“Oh! you’re calling me ma?”. “Don't you think we have met before? She asked, strutting towards Zainab who was looking a little confused, “including you?” she asked, facing Zainab.

“I think I know you,” Zainab said, standing up to face her. “But, I’m not sure I can recognize the face.” “There is no way you will recognize my face, so this is all from you girls, right?” she said, staring at me and Zainab.

“What kind of drama is this? We don't even know who you are yet we welcomed you and accorded you some respect and this is what you have to say to us? Please introduce yourself properly to us this minute, else we will have to ask the security to bounce you out of here.”

“…and who are you to bounce me out of here? She asked. Having heard this, I walked toward Zainab to whisper in her ears, “What if this is one of the Chairman’s daughters? I think we should be careful so we don’t lose our jobs.

“No, I don't think so, look at her shoes,” Zainab whispered, pointing at the strange woman’s shoes. 'The shoes are not designers.’

“Wow, so this time, it's not that I look like Mummy G.O or that my shoes are tattered, it's about my shoes not being designers. How low can you girls go? She asked, fuming with rage.

“Deborah? I asked.

“Yes that’s me,” she said, turning 360 to give us a proper view of her dress. “Who dashed you clothes?” Zainab said, laughing sarcastically while hitting the table, and chairs next to her. “Get a grip of yourself” I whispered but Zainab couldn't control herself.

Omorinkoba Eniola I am Omorinkoba Eniola, and I am the storyteller behind the "Naijablackgirl" page. It is a platform that discusses the lifestyle of an average Nigerian, especially the women.

Chaotic life of an HR: The beautiful stranger (Ep.26)

Chaotic life of an HR: The beautiful stranger (Ep.26)

