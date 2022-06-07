RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Chaotic life of an HR: Something is fishy (Ep.25)

Authors:

Omorinkoba Eniola

“Wait, the cute, outspoken Ose?” Zainab asked.

Chaotic life of an HR: Something is fishy (Ep.25)
Chaotic life of an HR: Something is fishy (Ep.25)

“So he’s been crushing on you? Wow! That’s a big deal. She continued, “but how has he been able to afford those because these bouquets are expensive, they’re not cheap,” Zainab explained.

Recommended articles

I sighed, “exactly my thought, I don’t think Eno is I.I. Besides, there’s no part of his name that starts with the letter ‘I’.

“Well, what this means is that there’s someone doing this through Eno, it’s not Eno. How is he able to afford it?” She asked, looking at me for answers “If you ask me, na who I go ask?” I asked, looking back at her.

“By the time I hit him with a query, and deduct his salary this month, he will understand that he came here to work and not to find a lover.

“Don’t you think that’s a little extreme?” Zainab asked with a wink on her face. “This guy might even be an educated guy that is just not privileged enough to find a well paying job that he had to settle for the security job he’s doing right now. I don’t think we should be harsh on him.”

“Are you serious?” Are you even listening to yourself?” I asked Zainab who was now looking away from my side. “This is a breach of privacy, he was even stalking me.

That’s a big deal, this kind of a person can rape me, don’t you get it? Why’s everyone acting like I’m overreacting?!” I asked, screaming at the top of my voice.

Calm down,” Zainab said, walking towards me. “I’m sorry if I made you feel like your opinion was not valid. I was just saying, what if he’s just the shy type, you know…”

“No way! I’m definitely reporting this to Mr Tayo when he comes back. I can’t allow this slide Zainab. I’m sorry” I said, turning on my laptop to begin my work for the day.

I heard Zainab sigh, as she walked towards her desk too. We continued to work in dead silence until I heard a similar voice. “Hello?”

Authors:

Omorinkoba Eniola I am Omorinkoba Eniola, and I am the storyteller behind the "Naijablackgirl" page. It is a platform that discusses the lifestyle of an average Nigerian, especially the women.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Style Inspiration: Tiwa Savage's looks for the Water and Garri US tour have been epic

Style Inspiration: Tiwa Savage's looks for the Water and Garri US tour have been epic

How to travel while on your period

How to travel while on your period

Chaotic life of an HR: Something is fishy (Ep.25)

Chaotic life of an HR: Something is fishy (Ep.25)

Here's what to do when sex was better with your ex than it is with your current partner

Here's what to do when sex was better with your ex than it is with your current partner

5 ways to keep the spark alive in your relationship

5 ways to keep the spark alive in your relationship

Did you know about the Igbo People of Jamaica?

Did you know about the Igbo People of Jamaica?

5 most beautiful churches in Nigeria

5 most beautiful churches in Nigeria

Male nipple: Tips to play with nipple for orgasm

Male nipple: Tips to play with nipple for orgasm

5 most common s*xual fantasies

5 most common s*xual fantasies

Trending

Dear men, here are 5 things women wish you do during s*x

Dear men, here are 5 things women wish you do during s*x

Going through a hoe phase could be really good for you

How to recognise a guy in his hoe phase (Elite Daily)

5 awkward problems you get for sleeping with a close friend

Black lovers (Shitoto)

Here's what to do when sex was better with your ex than it is with your current partner

What to do when sex was better in your previous relationship than the present. [Credit: Bustle]