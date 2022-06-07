Chaotic life of an HR: Something is fishy (Ep.25)

I sighed, “exactly my thought, I don’t think Eno is I.I. Besides, there’s no part of his name that starts with the letter ‘I’.

“Well, what this means is that there’s someone doing this through Eno, it’s not Eno. How is he able to afford it?” She asked, looking at me for answers “If you ask me, na who I go ask?” I asked, looking back at her.

“By the time I hit him with a query, and deduct his salary this month, he will understand that he came here to work and not to find a lover.

“Don’t you think that’s a little extreme?” Zainab asked with a wink on her face. “This guy might even be an educated guy that is just not privileged enough to find a well paying job that he had to settle for the security job he’s doing right now. I don’t think we should be harsh on him.”

“Are you serious?” Are you even listening to yourself?” I asked Zainab who was now looking away from my side. “This is a breach of privacy, he was even stalking me.

That’s a big deal, this kind of a person can rape me, don’t you get it? Why’s everyone acting like I’m overreacting?!” I asked, screaming at the top of my voice.

“Calm down,” Zainab said, walking towards me. “I’m sorry if I made you feel like your opinion was not valid. I was just saying, what if he’s just the shy type, you know…”

“No way! I’m definitely reporting this to Mr Tayo when he comes back. I can’t allow this slide Zainab. I’m sorry” I said, turning on my laptop to begin my work for the day.