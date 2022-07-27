Chaotic life of an HR: It gets interesting (Ep.46)

A soft smile played on the side of her lips, “no babe, he didn’t. I hate to admit that I wanted it, I couldn’t even face him when we met the following week at work, it was so absurd,” said Zainab, playfully itching her nose. “You don’t mean it? How did I not notice though?” I teased.

Zainab gave me a warning look, “Enny must you know everything?” she asked. “No, I just want to know how you both managed to hide it from the rest of the world,” I teased, drawing her in a big hug.

“See you next Monday,” I whispered in her ears as we had gotten to the bus stop and she would have to cross to the other side of the road to get a bus leading to her destination.

She also embraced me in return but whispered something different “whatever is happening between you and Mr. Tayo, save the gist for Monday,” she said. Upon hearing this, I smiled, and she smiled in return as we bade ourselves goodbye.

While I stood amid the crowd, waiting for a bus that was going in my direction, I felt my phone vibrate so I brought out my phone to see a notification on the screen, it was a message from Mr. Tayo, requesting another date during the weekend and my answer was, “Yes. Girls can have fun.”

I got home at 7:00 pm and I started to start to plan what to wear for the date night. Though I am unsure of my love for Mr. Tayo, I am sure that I like him, and I am enjoying the effort and attention that I am getting from him.

As a girl who had never received flower gifts from any man, Mr. Tayo blew my mind. Maybe, I’ve just been carried away by material things, or maybe not. I ransacked my wardrobe all night looking for the perfect dress to wear to the date on Saturday night but none of my outfits were giving me that feeling.

With my clothes all poured on the ground from my wardrobe, I fell asleep in the messy room.

The sound of my ringing phone woke me up the following morning, still feeling dizzy, I answered.

“Hello…” I said in my laziest tone.