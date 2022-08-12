RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Chaotic life of an HR: Hurt people, hurt people (Ep.52)

Omorinkoba Eniola

Tayo welcomed me with a warm embrace and helped me to take my seat. I sat comfortably trying not to make eye contact with Chuma who was staring at me with surprises written all over his face.

“You look so beautiful, Enny. Oh my God, how did I never notice?” Tayo asked, with a wide smile playing at the side of his lips.

“Well, you found out already,” I responded, smiling sheepishly.

“Yeah, I’m glad that I broke the rules,” he responded, laughing loudly. I looked up to find Chuma still staring at me as though I owed him answers but I kept on looking away. After a few minutes, we were served our meal and I muttered some prayers of thanksgiving to the lord who did not allow me to starve today.

As I swallowed every mouthful of spaghetti, I caught Chuma giving me a hard stare and it was starting to get very uncomfortable so I excused myself from the table and walked into the bathroom.

Before I closed the door, Chuma appeared in front of me. Why did you do this? Do you think this is smart? You decided to leave me hanging while you hung out with your broke boyfriend who could not afford to buy you a dress?!” asked Chuma, with his raging voice.

“That’s my boss, not my boyfriend,” I explained, trying to avoid issues escalating.

“Oh, you go out with your boss now? He asked, clapping his hands. “Nice!” he said, walking away from me.

I returned to Tayo and found out that Chuma’s seat was empty, an indication that he had left. I heaved a sigh of relief as I sat. This time, I was ready to enjoy the night with Tayo.

Tayo dropped me home that night, and I waved him goodbye, little did I know that more was coming.

Omorinkoba Eniola I am Omorinkoba Eniola, and I am the storyteller behind the "Naijablackgirl" page. It is a platform that discusses the lifestyle of an average Nigerian, especially the women.

