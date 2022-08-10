Chaotic life of an HR: First-hand embarrassment (Ep.50)

I scanned through my cupboard that used to be full of foodstuffs but it looked almost empty with half a tuber of yam and three slices of bread staring back at me in the eyes.

I stood hands akimbo looking back at the almost empty cupboard. “What do I cook now?” I muttered. Then I peeled the rest of the yam in the cupboard to prepare yam and egg. I took out the yam, peeled it, rinsed it, and set my pot of water on the yam.

As I started to arrange the pieces of yam in the pot, I realized that my cooking gas started to reduce. The more I increased it, the more it reduced until it suddenly went off. “Wait, my gas has finished?! Ah! Oluwa o!” I thought to myself.

I soberly dragged myself back to my room with my back on the bed. “Or should I go to Beauty’s room and ask her to help me with the cooking? I muttered, unable to make a decision.

“That might be a good idea,” I assured. I stood up and grabbed a shirt to cover my already exposed breasts in my bralette.

I left my apartment, closing the door behind me. In a few minutes, I was in front of Beauty’s flat as she lives directly behind me. I knocked severally but I didn’t get any response; I assumed that Beauty wasn’t around so I returned to my flat.

Immediately after I stepped into my apartment, I got a notification from Beauty on my phone that read,

“Enny, I have told you to stop coming to my apartment to borrow anything whenever my boyfriend is around, stop invading our privacy and go back to your house, please.”