I walked into the kitchen to fix something for lunch to quench the pang of hunger that I was feeling. Though I do not cook every day during the week, I prioritize cooking during the weekends for myself to save some money and eat well.
Chaotic life of an HR: First-hand embarrassment (Ep.50)
I ended the call, and hurriedly tried to take off the dress as I still had it on after the call with Ijeoma.
Read Also
I scanned through my cupboard that used to be full of foodstuffs but it looked almost empty with half a tuber of yam and three slices of bread staring back at me in the eyes.
I stood hands akimbo looking back at the almost empty cupboard. “What do I cook now?” I muttered. Then I peeled the rest of the yam in the cupboard to prepare yam and egg. I took out the yam, peeled it, rinsed it, and set my pot of water on the yam.
As I started to arrange the pieces of yam in the pot, I realized that my cooking gas started to reduce. The more I increased it, the more it reduced until it suddenly went off. “Wait, my gas has finished?! Ah! Oluwa o!” I thought to myself.
I soberly dragged myself back to my room with my back on the bed. “Or should I go to Beauty’s room and ask her to help me with the cooking? I muttered, unable to make a decision.
“That might be a good idea,” I assured. I stood up and grabbed a shirt to cover my already exposed breasts in my bralette.
I left my apartment, closing the door behind me. In a few minutes, I was in front of Beauty’s flat as she lives directly behind me. I knocked severally but I didn’t get any response; I assumed that Beauty wasn’t around so I returned to my flat.
Immediately after I stepped into my apartment, I got a notification from Beauty on my phone that read,
“Enny, I have told you to stop coming to my apartment to borrow anything whenever my boyfriend is around, stop invading our privacy and go back to your house, please.”
After reading Beauty’s text to me, It was clear that I had just embarrassed my entire generation because of food; I went straight to my kitchen to gulp a full cup of water.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng