RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Chaotic life of an HR: Chapter Ex. (Ep:51)

Authors:

Omorinkoba Eniola

I read the text from beauty in her prideful voice and I started fuming. Not to be a killjoy but this year, this is Beauty’s fourth boyfriend and it's not even October yet.

Chaotic life of an HR: Chapter Ex. (Ep:51)
Chaotic life of an HR: Chapter Ex. (Ep:51)

Every time that they break her heart, she remembers that I am her favorite person in the world but when it's time to let me cook yam, she rejects me. “No problem,” I muttered.

Read Also

I drank another cup of water to fill my tummy and reduce the hunger feeling that I had. Then it occurred to me that I could order a meal online. By this time, it was almost 3:00 pm and I hadn’t eaten anything that day.

I downloaded a food App, ordered jollof rice and beef, and they promised to deliver before 3:30. Then the wait began, I started to stare at the clock until I fell asleep. By the time I woke up, I could feel the terrible pangs of hunger. It was 4:25 pm and they had not delivered my food.

I checked my phone to be sure I hadn’t missed any calls from the dispatch rider but there was no sign of a missed call on my screen. I put a call through to customer care and they informed me that what I ordered was no longer available which explains why I didn’t get my order.

I didn’t know when I started to insult the customer care assistant that answered my call or when she hung up. By the time I decided to end the call, I realized that the call had already ended and I was only talking to myself. “It’s not your fault,” I muttered.

I got up from my bed and began to prepare for the date with Tayo. Of course, I wore the dress I received from Chuma. In a few minutes, I was ready to sweep Tayo off his feet; I looked so ravishing, that any man would beg me to be his wife.

As I sat in the car I ordered, I could hear my tummy make a tumbling sound to remind me that I hadn't eaten anything that day, but I reminded myself that I was going to order a lot when I got to the restaurant.

The distance from my house to the restaurant was a forty-five minutes drive. I paid the driver and walked in, and the first person that I locked eyes with immediately after I walked in was Chuma. “God please let the ground open up and swallow me,” I prayed silently.

I immediately looked away from his direction. I started scanning the room with my eyes to find Tayo, and I found him sitting directly opposite Chuma. “Did Chuma book the same restaurant as Tayo? God abeg, don't allow this guy to put sand-sand in my garri today,” I prayed.

Authors:

Omorinkoba Eniola I am Omorinkoba Eniola, and I am the storyteller behind the "Naijablackgirl" page. It is a platform that discusses the lifestyle of an average Nigerian, especially the women.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Chaotic life of an HR: Chapter Ex. (Ep:51)

Chaotic life of an HR: Chapter Ex. (Ep:51)

5 most exciting (cultural) festivals held in Lagos state

5 most exciting (cultural) festivals held in Lagos state

These are the issues we have with modern Nigerian authors

These are the issues we have with modern Nigerian authors

These are the 7 best countries to immigrate to

These are the 7 best countries to immigrate to

See how all the 36 Nigerian states got their names

See how all the 36 Nigerian states got their names

5 foods that increase your chances of conceiving twins

5 foods that increase your chances of conceiving twins

Is Lightning Roulette or Gold Bar Roulette the best live roulette win multiplier game to play right now?

Is Lightning Roulette or Gold Bar Roulette the best live roulette win multiplier game to play right now?

'If I were a guy, I would not be retiring' Serena Williams tells Vogue. How true is that? (Pulse Editor's Opinion)

'If I were a guy, I would not be retiring' Serena Williams tells Vogue. How true is that? (Pulse Editor's Opinion)

Natural Remedies: How to get rid of post-pregnancy belly fat

Natural Remedies: How to get rid of post-pregnancy belly fat

Trending

BBNaija S7: Daniella, Khalid and Amaka

BBNaija S7: Here are 5 things Amaka should have done while Daniella & Khalid had sex

You'll most likely meet these 7 people [Pinterest]

Dating in Lagos: 7 types of people you'll definitely meet 

Woman with a big crush [Credit: Madamenoire]

5 signs you’re ready to be in a relationship after being single for so long

Here are some petty reasons why she won't date you [istockphoto]

For men: 5 petty reasons she won't date you