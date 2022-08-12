Chaotic life of an HR: Chapter Ex. (Ep:51)

I drank another cup of water to fill my tummy and reduce the hunger feeling that I had. Then it occurred to me that I could order a meal online. By this time, it was almost 3:00 pm and I hadn’t eaten anything that day.

I downloaded a food App, ordered jollof rice and beef, and they promised to deliver before 3:30. Then the wait began, I started to stare at the clock until I fell asleep. By the time I woke up, I could feel the terrible pangs of hunger. It was 4:25 pm and they had not delivered my food.

I checked my phone to be sure I hadn’t missed any calls from the dispatch rider but there was no sign of a missed call on my screen. I put a call through to customer care and they informed me that what I ordered was no longer available which explains why I didn’t get my order.

I didn’t know when I started to insult the customer care assistant that answered my call or when she hung up. By the time I decided to end the call, I realized that the call had already ended and I was only talking to myself. “It’s not your fault,” I muttered.

I got up from my bed and began to prepare for the date with Tayo. Of course, I wore the dress I received from Chuma. In a few minutes, I was ready to sweep Tayo off his feet; I looked so ravishing, that any man would beg me to be his wife.

As I sat in the car I ordered, I could hear my tummy make a tumbling sound to remind me that I hadn't eaten anything that day, but I reminded myself that I was going to order a lot when I got to the restaurant.

The distance from my house to the restaurant was a forty-five minutes drive. I paid the driver and walked in, and the first person that I locked eyes with immediately after I walked in was Chuma. “God please let the ground open up and swallow me,” I prayed silently.