Chaotic life of an HR: About that night (Ep.45)

Omorinkoba Eniola

As we prepared for the close of work; she whispered to my ears, “We had a fling,” and walked away.

It took a while for the words to settle in my head and before I could take any action or respond, Zainab had stepped out of the office.

I immediately grabbed my side bag, and lunch bag and dashed out of the office. I ran downstairs to see if I could catch up with her, in the process, I brushed shoulders with Deborah but I didn’t look back to say ‘sorry’. May gossip not be the end of me.

I stood outside the gate of the company but Zainab was still out of sight, I walked a short distance, and stretched my neck to see if I would find Zainab but she was still out of sight.

“Nawa o,'' I sighed. I proceeded to walk further to the bus stop, Deborah caught up with me and said, “anyone who saw the way you rushed downstairs would assume that a fine young man waiting for you in his G-wagon, so all that rush only to trek to the bus-stop?

She asked. I looked around me for a while without acknowledging her presence, then I pretended to see her, “wow! So you’re here?” I asked.

“What are you saying?” she asked rhetorically.

I took a step closer to her and looked into her eyes before responding “I am saying that you do not have the right to talk to me that way.

“What’s going on here?” a familiar voice asked. I turned to find out that it was Zainab who I was hoping to catch up with. “How far now, you don’t need all these,” she taunted, pulling me along with her as we walked towards the bus stop together, leaving Deborah to replay the scenes in her head.

I and Zainab walked quickly until I broke the silence. “Babe, how did it happen?” “It just happened,” she said with a blank expression. “We never intended for it to happen, all I remember was, I started kissing him at the party after we got drunk.

The next thing I remember was,...” a dead silence followed as though she was thinking of something. “All I remember was that we woke up in a hotel room the following morning.”

Omorinkoba Eniola

