Captain Morgan's Valentine's extravaganza: here's what went down at the booless party & dinner experience

The ‘Love like the Captain’ campaign started when the brand conducted a vox-pop asking consumers to share their awkward love adventures. From entries collated across the brand’s instagram page – @captainmorganng and partner Influencer’s Instagram page– @officialadekunleolopade, media platforms, 10 lucky winners who told their awkward stories were selected to attend the Booless party, a live concert that took place at the Muri Okunola Park on Sunday, 12th February 2023. The concert, which was sponsored by Captain Morgan, featured the award-winning Nigerian artist, Chike, while featuring super star Rexxie and Segun Johnson who thrilled the crowd with their electrifying performances.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

The experience was further crowned with a Dinner experience at Vertigo Lagos on Tuesday, February 14th, 2023. The dinner attendees had a great time out with the Captain and the former Big Brother housemate, Adekunle, who was also present at the event. The Dinner event was a night of great fun, tasty meals, delicious cocktails with guests enjoying exciting activities, such as trivia games, card games, word plays and photo booths, all designed to bring out the fun-loving spirit of Captain Morgan.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Speaking about the event, the Brand Manager of Captain Morgan, Boluwatife Ayano, said, "We wanted to celebrate the season of love in a unique way, as we all know that the Captain’s character is spontaneous, hilarious and awkward, then, what better ways to express the Captain’s love than to go the unusual yet fantastic route with our fans? The Love like the Captain experience were moments of great tasting Captain cocktails, music, fun, laughter, and great memories, and we are glad to have been a part of people’s standout Valentine’s Day celebration.

Pulse Nigeria

The Love like the Captain Dinner is one of many events that Captain Morgan will be hosting this year. The brand is committed to giving its fans unique experiences that bring out the fun-loving spirit of Captain Morgan in them.

For more information on the Captain, the deliciously golden and ultra-smooth premium spirit drink that is enjoyed all over the world, the fun and the adventure of the attendees of Booless party with Chike attendees, as well as content from the Dinner experience with Adekunle, follow @captainmorganng on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Relive sensational moments from the Love like the captain experience through the photos below!

---