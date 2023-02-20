ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Captain Morgan's Valentine's extravaganza: here's what went down at the booless party & dinner experience

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByCaptainMorgan

Header Image
Header Image

Valentine's Day is a day to show love and appreciation to those we hold dear. To celebrate this year's Valentine's season, the world’s most desired rum, Captain Morgan, organized the ‘Love like the Captain’ experience in Lagos, Nigeria; held to bring together crew of friends, lovers and consumers of the brand for an evening of music, love, fun, and entertainment through the Booless concert with Chike, followed by a beautiful Dinner with Captain Deks at the Vertigo Lagos.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The ‘Love like the Captain’ campaign started when the brand conducted a vox-pop asking consumers to share their awkward love adventures. From entries collated across the brand’s instagram page – @captainmorganng and partner Influencer’s Instagram page– @officialadekunleolopade, media platforms, 10 lucky winners who told their awkward stories were selected to attend the Booless party, a live concert that took place at the Muri Okunola Park on Sunday, 12th February 2023. The concert, which was sponsored by Captain Morgan, featured the award-winning Nigerian artist, Chike, while featuring super star Rexxie and Segun Johnson who thrilled the crowd with their electrifying performances.

Captain Morgan's Valentine's extravaganza: here's what went down at the booless party & dinner experience
Captain Morgan's Valentine's extravaganza: here's what went down at the booless party & dinner experience Pulse Nigeria
Captain Morgan's Valentine's extravaganza: here's what went down at the booless party & dinner experience
Captain Morgan's Valentine's extravaganza: here's what went down at the booless party & dinner experience Pulse Nigeria
Captain Morgan's Valentine's extravaganza: here's what went down at the booless party & dinner experience
Captain Morgan's Valentine's extravaganza: here's what went down at the booless party & dinner experience Pulse Nigeria
Captain Morgan's Valentine's extravaganza: here's what went down at the booless party & dinner experience
Captain Morgan's Valentine's extravaganza: here's what went down at the booless party & dinner experience Pulse Nigeria
Captain Morgan's Valentine's extravaganza: here's what went down at the booless party & dinner experience
Captain Morgan's Valentine's extravaganza: here's what went down at the booless party & dinner experience Pulse Nigeria

The experience was further crowned with a Dinner experience at Vertigo Lagos on Tuesday, February 14th, 2023. The dinner attendees had a great time out with the Captain and the former Big Brother housemate, Adekunle, who was also present at the event. The Dinner event was a night of great fun, tasty meals, delicious cocktails with guests enjoying exciting activities, such as trivia games, card games, word plays and photo booths, all designed to bring out the fun-loving spirit of Captain Morgan.

Captain Morgan's Valentine's extravaganza: here's what went down at the booless party & dinner experience
Captain Morgan's Valentine's extravaganza: here's what went down at the booless party & dinner experience Pulse Nigeria
Captain Morgan's Valentine's extravaganza: here's what went down at the booless party & dinner experience
Captain Morgan's Valentine's extravaganza: here's what went down at the booless party & dinner experience Pulse Nigeria
Captain Morgan's Valentine's extravaganza: here's what went down at the booless party & dinner experience
Captain Morgan's Valentine's extravaganza: here's what went down at the booless party & dinner experience Pulse Nigeria
Captain Morgan's Valentine's extravaganza: here's what went down at the booless party & dinner experience
Captain Morgan's Valentine's extravaganza: here's what went down at the booless party & dinner experience Pulse Nigeria
Captain Morgan's Valentine's extravaganza: here's what went down at the booless party & dinner experience
Captain Morgan's Valentine's extravaganza: here's what went down at the booless party & dinner experience Pulse Nigeria

Speaking about the event, the Brand Manager of Captain Morgan, Boluwatife Ayano, said, "We wanted to celebrate the season of love in a unique way, as we all know that the Captain’s character is spontaneous, hilarious and awkward, then, what better ways to express the Captain’s love than to go the unusual yet fantastic route with our fans? The Love like the Captain experience were moments of great tasting Captain cocktails, music, fun, laughter, and great memories, and we are glad to have been a part of people’s standout Valentine’s Day celebration.

Captain Morgan's Valentine's extravaganza: here's what went down at the booless party & dinner experience
Captain Morgan's Valentine's extravaganza: here's what went down at the booless party & dinner experience Pulse Nigeria

The Love like the Captain Dinner is one of many events that Captain Morgan will be hosting this year. The brand is committed to giving its fans unique experiences that bring out the fun-loving spirit of Captain Morgan in them.

For more information on the Captain, the deliciously golden and ultra-smooth premium spirit drink that is enjoyed all over the world, the fun and the adventure of the attendees of Booless party with Chike attendees, as well as content from the Dinner experience with Adekunle, follow @captainmorganng on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Relive sensational moments from the Love like the captain experience through the photos below!

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByCaptainMorgan

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

7 Nigerian books to read in 2023

7 Nigerian books to read in 2023

What are Psychic mediums and what does one get out of contacting them?

What are Psychic mediums and what does one get out of contacting them?

7 body parts you must clean every day to avoid body odour

7 body parts you must clean every day to avoid body odour

Captain Morgan's Valentine's extravaganza: here's what went down at the booless party & dinner experience

Captain Morgan's Valentine's extravaganza: here's what went down at the booless party & dinner experience

Loughborough University opens admissions with scholarships worth over £5,000 and a host of other benefits

Loughborough University opens admissions with scholarships worth over £5,000 and a host of other benefits

Celebrate love in all its forms with OctaFX’s Valentine’s giveaway

Celebrate love in all its forms with OctaFX’s Valentine’s giveaway

Spain is the first European country to grant women paid menstrual leave

Spain is the first European country to grant women paid menstrual leave

How Kenyan MP who wore blood-stained trousers highlighted the issue of period shame

How Kenyan MP who wore blood-stained trousers highlighted the issue of period shame

Razor bumps? 6 tips to shave properly and have smooth skin

Razor bumps? 6 tips to shave properly and have smooth skin

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Linda Ejiofor Suleiman and Ibrahim Suleiman on their love life and Valentine's Day traditions

EXCLUSIVE: Linda Ejiofor & Ibrahim Suleiman discuss their private engagement, love languages, Valentine traditions

The best cities to find love [Pinterest]

The best cities in the world to find love

Couple in bed

8 important conversations you should have before having s*x

Places to go for a first date [Kotoyado]

5 fun places to go on a first date besides restaurants