RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Can’t find love in your 20s? Here’s why

Temi Iwalaiye

Finding love is hard in your 20s.

Why love is hard to find in your 20s [istockphoto]
Why love is hard to find in your 20s [istockphoto]

Every day, young men in their 20s talk about how Nigerian women place heavy financial demands on them and the women claim that men only want sex from them.

Recommended articles

These parallel causes only extended talking stages, culminating in short-lived encounters, blocking and unfollowing each other and blocking each other on social media.

Here’s why;

Desperation makes us overlook things we shouldn’t. When we are desperate, we can accept just about anyone as long as they give us the tiniest attention, we take that as a sign of love.

In a poor country like Nigeria, financial problems abound. In your 20s you are still trying to find your career footing or get a good job or you are still in school.

While some men are trying to make money to survive, they have to make enough money to take care of a woman’s financial problems - especially if she's younger.

While that in itself isn’t a bad thing as love is caring and sharing, men think that women are out of their money, and that causes them to lose value for them or see them as a possession.

Vulnerability requires you to show your real self and be accepted for who you are. Many people are not their real selves. How would you find love if you never open up?

Sex can create the likeness of intimacy without actual intimacy. Many people choose casual relationships where sex is the focus. An easier way to find love is to attribute sex to love.

What is the talking stage? If not a technique designed to hype yourself with attention for a few days until you get bored.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 foods that help wounds heal faster

5 foods that help wounds heal faster

Avocado: The health benefits of this fruit are priceless

Avocado: The health benefits of this fruit are priceless

Homemade bleaching creams and their negative side effect

Homemade bleaching creams and their negative side effect

Can’t find love in your 20s? Here’s why

Can’t find love in your 20s? Here’s why

5 foods that help increase concentration

5 foods that help increase concentration

5 pictures that prove Ayra Starr and miniskirts are inseparable

5 pictures that prove Ayra Starr and miniskirts are inseparable

Who wore it best? 5 fashionistas wear the same Hertunba gown

Who wore it best? 5 fashionistas wear the same Hertunba gown

5 snacks to eat during a movie apart from popcorn

5 snacks to eat during a movie apart from popcorn

3 peculiarities of the Edo culture

3 peculiarities of the Edo culture

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected! Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Black couple in romance

The role of s*x in marriage: Here's why every couple must have it

Guys like to act like they are not hurt by breakups [Credit - FunnyJunk]

Why men hurt more than women after breakups

Man in thong

Ladies, what do you think of men who wear thongs?

Side Chicks: Why women agree to be second choice girlfriends

Why women agree to be side chicks