The concept of love languages has been well explained in previous articles published here on Pulse.

We have also explained how you can best show love if your significant other's love language is quality time.

If you sense that your sweetheart responds best to ‘words of affirmation,’ here are best ways to show affection to them:

1. Reassurance is key

A partner whose love language is ‘acts of service’ will always want you to show how much you love them.

On the other hand, if your partner’s love language is words of affirmation, they’ll want you to always confess it and always reassure them of it. Make it a habit to always say “I love you, babe.”

2. Brag

It’s cool to brag and say all the nice things about your partner when he or she is around.

It is even better when you can say great things about them when they are not there.

If your partner’s love language is words of affirmation, there’s no limit to the pleasure they’ll feel to learn that you have been saying sweet things, and defending them behind their backs.

Of course all partners appreciate this, but it means the world to partners like this.

ALSO READ: Lessons I learnt from dating a woman who constantly put me down

3. Compliment

Partners like this have been known to intentionally fish for compliments because your words of affirmation, more than any other thing, confirms your love to this type of partner.

Whether or not they fish for it, you can’t get tired of complimenting every new hair she makes, every effort he makes to give you happiness.

He or she will always love to hear how amazing he is as a boyfriend, girlfriend, husband or wife.

Better don’t get tired of doing so.

4. Appreciation

Take your words of appreciation a bit more serious for this kind of partner. Whatever she or he does, be grateful and say it.

5. Support and encouragement

Everyone, no matter what the love language is, likes a partner who is supportive of dreams and encourages them to be better.

For a partner like this, you have to pay better attention to consciously supporting and encouraging them.