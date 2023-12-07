ADVERTISEMENT
If you crave constant companionship, avoid dating people in these 4 professions

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Are you someone who values constant companionship and needs your partner to be by your side at all times?

Dating advice for clingy people
Dating advice for clingy people

If so, you might want to carefully consider the following professions before diving into the dating pool. While love knows no bounds, the nature of certain occupations can present challenges for those who thrive on constant togetherness.

1. Military personnel: Always on the move

Dating someone in the military can be emotionally challenging, especially if you crave a consistent physical presence. Members of the military often have assignments that involve frequent travel and deployments, which can lead to extended periods of separation.

If you find it difficult to cope with the uncertainty of when you'll see your partner next, a relationship with someone in the military may not be the best fit for you.

2. Pilots: Flying solo, literally

Pilots, whether commercial or military, lead lives that involve significant time spent in the air. If you're the type of person who desires a partner always within arm's reach, dating a pilot may not be the ideal choice.

Pilots often have irregular schedules and may spend extended periods away from home. The frequent absences and unpredictable work hours could strain a relationship if constant companionship is a top priority for you.

3. Doctors: Healing hearts, but rarely at home

The demanding nature of a medical career, particularly for doctors, can result in erratic working hours and limited free time. Unless your doctor-partner is on leave, you may find yourself waiting for quality time together.

If you thrive on consistent attention and need a partner who can be there for you at a moment's notice, dating a doctor might pose challenges due to their demanding and unpredictable schedules.

4. Marines: A love tested by the sea

Marines, being part of the naval forces, spend considerable time at sea. If you're someone who craves a partner always on solid ground, dating a Marine might be a tough fit.

Their duties often involve deployments on ships, leading to prolonged periods of separation. The unique challenges of a military lifestyle, combined with the inherent unpredictability of naval deployments, may not align with your desire for a constant and stable presence in your life.

while love can conquer many obstacles, it's essential to be realistic about your own needs and expectations in a relationship.

If you are someone who thrives on constant companionship, dating individuals in professions that involve frequent travel, unpredictable schedules, or extended periods away from home may present challenges.

However, with open communication, understanding, and a willingness to adapt, love can still flourish even in the face of such challenges. Consider these factors carefully to ensure a relationship that aligns with your emotional needs and lifestyle preferences.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

