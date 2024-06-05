Are your single friends happy for you? Here are 4 things you should know

While some of them may be, especially if they are also in happy relationships, it's important to acknowledge that not all single friends will feel the same way. Here are some reasons:

You are always rubbing it in their faces

It's natural to be excited about your new relationship, but constantly showcasing your partner's gestures can make your single friends feel uncomfortable.

While it's okay to share your happiness, be mindful not to overdo it, as it may unintentionally lead to feelings of resentment. Instead, find a balance between sharing your joy and being sensitive to your friends' experiences.

2. You've cut them off

Upon entering a new relationship your life revolves around your new partner, and there's no longer any room for your friends and this can breed feelings of resentment.

Always find a way to balance things out, regularly check in with your friends, make plans with them, and ensure you're there for them when they need you. Being generous with your time shows that you value their friendship.

3. Your conversations are only about your partner

While your partner might be a significant part of your life, it's essential to have varied conversations with your friends. Constantly steering discussions towards your partner can become tiresome for your friends.

Friends having a chat over a bottle of wine [Credit: Video Blocks] Pulse Nigeria

Remember, your friends value their relationship with you, not just your relationship stories. Engage in topics that interest them and show genuine interest in their lives.

4. All your social media posts are about them:

Social media can play a significant role in how your friends perceive your relationship. Constantly posting about your partner and sharing every detail of your life together can inadvertently make your single friends feel left out or inadequate.

Consider being more selective in what you share and be sensitive to how your posts may impact others. Remember to include posts that celebrate your friends' accomplishments as well.

Understanding and respecting your friends' feelings is key to maintaining strong friendships while in a relationship. It's possible to enjoy your romantic relationship without sidelining your friends.