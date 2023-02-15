All that happened online on Valentine’s Day 2023

They also posted other memes which insulated themselves from the display of love that would surely leave their single hearts rattled.

Coupled people decided to use the trolling to their favour and still posted their significant others and the gifts they got them, you can’t shame the shameless.

The day started a bit slow because dispatch riders were on their way but by midday, if you opened your Instagram, WhatsApp, or any social media app pictures of people's partners and the gifts they received were everywhere

Women with lovers, secret admirers and partners had flowers on their statuses. We didn’t know fresh flowers were such a thing until yesterday.

Some billboards had pictures of people’s significant others on them with really adorable notes, can I get an 'awww? Imagine renting out an entire billboard. That’s wild.

Then we had those who soft-launched their relationship. Were you shocked that your people were married or in a relationship? Yesterday, many revelations were made.

Of course, we saw a lot of cute epistles and love stories. It was all really so touchy. Let’s not forget those who got engaged yesterday.

By the end of the day, singles were back to saying God when and wishing for love. But some singles sent their friends gifts and we felt that was nice, romantic love isn’t the only kind of love to experience and celebrate.