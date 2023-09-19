ADVERTISEMENT
According to science, this is the ideal age for a woman to have a child

Anna Ajayi

There are some factors to consider when choosing the right time to have a child.

Scientific research has shown that, on average, a woman's fertility is at its peak during her twenties [Pinterest]
There is no one-size-fits-all answer, but based on scientific research and considerations, concerning a woman’s fertility, her body is typically at its most fertile in her 20s. A young body has the ability to recover from the demands of pregnancy as opposed to later on in life.

You may not have to worry as much about issues like diabetes, hypertension, cardiac disorders, and other pregnancy-related complications.

Here are other scientific reasons that support the idea that having children in your 20s is best,

- Aside from the fact that women's fertility generally starts to decline in their late 20s, with a more significant decline after the age of 35, men are not exempt, as they also experience a gradual decline in fertility after the age of 40.

- Pregnancy risks: Women who get pregnant at a very young age (teenagers) or later in life (after 35) are at a higher risk of certain pregnancy-related complications, such as preterm birth and birth defects.

- There is also the risk of genetic abnormalities in offspring, such as Down syndrome which increases with maternal age, around your late 20s to early 30s and particularly after the age of 35.

- Physical health: Birthing a whole human being is not a walk in the park, so a woman has to be in good physical health before and during pregnancy for both the mother's and baby's well-being. Younger women often have little to no preexisting health conditions that can complicate pregnancy.

Younger women often have no preexisting health conditions that can complicate pregnancy. [Pinterest]
If you're a young woman looking to get pregnant soon, you need to consider these factors before considering and embarking on that journey. Factors like:

- Financial stability: Having a child requires financial resources, especially in an economically degrading country such as ours. You need to have a backup plan and be sure you're financially stable and prepared to provide for a child.

- Your career goals are equally important: Consider how having a child might affect your career aspirations. Some people prefer to establish their careers before starting a family, so take into account factors like age and career goals. Have a discussion with your partner and plan accordingly.

Speaking of which, you need to be in a stable relationship. Being in a stable and supportive relationship is best for your child. Pregnancy comes with a whole lot of hassles, and you need a supportive partner during these times.

Also, you need a supportive family and friends. The presence of a supportive family and friends can be invaluable when raising a child.

Remember, it takes a village.

