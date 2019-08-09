When a woman is said to be petite, it means she is attractive, delicately small and pretty.

In a previous article on this platform, we detailed the advantages of dating a big beautiful woman. You can find that article by clicking here.

For those who prefer to be with the small, dainty, pretty ladies, though, here are 8 advantages of doing so.

You’re bigger

Being around a petite girl makes you look bigger even if you’re not exactly that tall.

There is also the advantage of them making you feel bigger, more masculine.

She really can't get to the top of the fridge, or shelve, so she needs you to do these things for her.

Hot legs

Many petite ladies have hot legs which are accentuated when they wear heels or stilettos. Those legs look shapelier and way sexier.

They are energetic and full of life

These petite ladies are usually lithe, agile and quick in movement.

You never have to worry about them lumbering around slowly or lazily.

It is as though they made up for their small size with their vivacity.

She looks cute even when angry

If there’s such thing as that, these special species of women sometimes look cute even when they are pissed off.

Picture this; you both have a misunderstanding and she tries to get a swipe at your face, you just laugh because she can’t reach that far.

You just pick her up and hold her tight as you apologise with sweet words in her ear… Awwwwn… so romantic, yeah?

They look picture-perfect wearing your clothes

You know those images of women looking all cute wearing their boyfriends’ shirts?

Petite girls look far sexier when they do this. They look so totally cute in the shirt which most times reaches below their knees and makes you just want to wrap them up in your embrace.

More femininity

Scientists say shorter girls have more estrogen than taller ones, therefore making them more feminine than the big girls.

They also say petite women tend to be more motherly than those that are not.

Cuddling them is bliss

While cuddling a BBW lady will provide all the cushion you need, the petite girls fit so well into you.

They occupy less space, which allows them to snuggle up really close to you as your arms reaches and wraps around them completely.

The sex…

You don’t have to strain yourself just to get from one position to the other.

She’s so lightweight and small that you can easily lift her, place her on your hips and [clears throat] do your business.