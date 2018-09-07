news

Public displays of affection are those romantic, mushy acts you do with bae in plain sight.

They're those touches, kisses, hand holding and other acts of love you do with other people around and you really don't care whether or not they watch or witness.

Actually, the main purpose for some is so that they can be seen doing those things. And that's just fine too.

PDA as it is more conveniently called has no doubt become more prominent with the popularity of all the social media platforms millennials now ceaselessly use.

Since it's something so common, and apparently so desirable, how does one go about this both in real life situations and online without overdoing it and disgusting other people?



1. Kissing is the easiest, sweetest way to do PDA. If you don't mind doing it in public, fine. Just keep the tonguing at the most minimal.

If you want to share it on social media, once in a while is the best way to go about it. You can post as many cheek kisses as possible though.

2. If the people around you are starting to get uncomfortable about it, it might be time to stop.

3. Make it look good. Because anything worth doing at all should be done very well.

4. Watch out for the people around. You don't want to try PDA's around those elderly men and women. Don't do it.

5. Watch the words you use if you are writing on social media. Don't give out too much information that might haunt you if that love somehow hits the rock. The Internet never forgets.



6. It's PDA, not outdoor porn!

Always try to avoid heavy petting, or dipping your hands in your partner's most intimate parts. Leave out that part till you are behind closed doors.

7. Public display of affection is exciting, but it can also project your image in wrong light. So, you better watch out for your reputation.