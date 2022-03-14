6 things you should never do on a first date

We decided to put together a list of things you should avoid on your first date. These tips will definitely guarantee you a successful date.

Constantly checking your phone: This is one way you can ruin your first date. When you’re on your first date and you’re constantly checking your phone without giving attention to your date, it shows that you are rude and disrespectful, which gives a bad impression. It’s also going to be hard for you to connect with your partner when you’re engrossed in your phone. It’s best if you avoid checking your phone constantly whenever you’re on a date so that you’ll be able to have a good time with your partner.

2.Showing up late: It’s very rude to keep your date waiting. It doesn't make a good impression, and it shows you don’t respect the other person. Always try to show up on time and do not keep your date waiting.

3.Allowing your date to do all the talking: Why should your date do all the talking while you sit and say nothing? A conversation shouldn’t be one-sided. Ask questions, talk about different things with your partner, and don’t let him/her do all the talking. Also, don’t interrupt or shun your date whenever he or she is saying something.

4.Being disrespectful or insensitive: When you’re on your first date, don’t be disrespectful or insensitive to either your partner or the staff. Since it’s your first date, try to be respectful and kind to both your partner and the staff at the location of your date. Don’t make comments about insensitive matters and try to avoid controversial topics.

5.Dressing indecently: You don’t have to break the bank to look pretty on your first date. Try to look decent, not underdressed or overdressed. Not looking too good is definitely a turnoff for your partner. Don’t try to impress your partner either. Dress well to suit the type of date you’re going on.