ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

6 things you need to know about sugar daddy relationships

Berlinda Entsie

Each one is unique and the rules will change from one relationship to the next.

Young lady kissing older man
Young lady kissing older man

Chances are, you know what a sugar daddy is by now. He’s a man that pays for the company of a younger woman, and the younger woman is known as a sugar baby.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

There are many different kinds of sugar daddy/baby relationships, though. Each one is unique and the rules will change from one relationship to the next.

If you or someone you know is thinking of entering this kind of arrangement, here are some things you should know.

  • Sugar daddies aren’t always looking for sex

Sex may become part of the relationship, but for a lot of sugar daddies, it’s about having someone to talk to and spend time with. Why don’t they just get a girlfriend? They may have an affinity for younger women who normally wouldn’t give them the time of day or their lives might just be so busy that they don’t have time to seek out a traditional relationship. Sugar daddies might also need to have someone to take with them to events and other social occasions. Sex might become part of the arrangement, but it isn’t always the main focus.

  • Not all sugar daddies are old

Sugar daddies come in all ages from mid-twenties and up. Many of them are older than the women who choose to be sugar babies. Like sugar daddies though, sugar babies come in all ages. There are some sugar daddies who actually prefer older women and are looking for a woman that can provide the comfort of a mothering relationship.

  • Sugar daddies pay more if sex is involved

The payment depends on the nature of the relationship. If a sugar baby is only expected to go to an event in a nice dress and high heels and have conversations, the payment will be lower. If she’s expected to have sex, he will dish out more money. Plus, the kinkier the sex required, the higher the fee!

  • Sugar babies aren’t getting rich off their sugar daddies

Sugar daddies might give out extras besides money like clothing, shoes, makeup, or purses. Trips are paid for but not all sugar daddies take their sugar babies on vacations.

  • Finding the right sugar daddy isn’t easy

It can take months or even longer to find the right relationship. First, you have to find someone that is legit and actually has the money he says he has. Splenda daddies are men who exaggerate or lie about the amount of money they have and are able to provide. Then you need to find a sugar daddy that has the same expectations as you do. Seeking Arrangements is one of the most popular sites for matching sugar daddies and sugar babies.

  • Some sugar daddies are looking for permanent relationships

Not all sugar daddies are married men that are sneaking around on their wives. There are some who want a long-term relationship that is also monogamous. Some of them even offer the option of marriage down the road. There are still some who are looking for a one-time meet-up for sex. There is as much diversity in purpose as there is in age.

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Experience VIP activities by Veuve Clicquot at the 2023 NPA Lagos International Polo Tournament

Experience VIP activities by Veuve Clicquot at the 2023 NPA Lagos International Polo Tournament

Nigerian Culture: Baby upper teeth first myths you should know

Nigerian Culture: Baby upper teeth first myths you should know

Style Alert: Many celebs are rocking the rich aunty aesthetic

Style Alert: Many celebs are rocking the rich aunty aesthetic

Here are ways to naturally enlarge the male organ

Here are ways to naturally enlarge the male organ

Most common HIV symptoms in men

Most common HIV symptoms in men

6 things you need to know about sugar daddy relationships

6 things you need to know about sugar daddy relationships

Here are 4 types of single ladies that men avoid

Here are 4 types of single ladies that men avoid

7 weird things men find attractive in women

7 weird things men find attractive in women

The 5 funniest things Tinubu has said while campaigning for presidency

The 5 funniest things Tinubu has said while campaigning for presidency

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

9 words you can use to make a woman feel sexy

9 words you can use to make a woman feel sexy

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship [Credit: LovePanky]

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

Here is how to gauge how great or bad sex will be {Istockphoto]

How to know if sex with someone will be awesome

Lady whispers

10 naughty things to whisper in his ear to seduce him