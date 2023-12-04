ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

New couples, here are 6 mistakes to avoid in your relationships

Berlinda Entsie

It’s normal to go through ups and downs in relationships especially the initial stages since this is when you’re learning about your partner.

Couple at a table during a romantic dinner [Image: Gustavo Fring]
Couple at a table during a romantic dinner [Image: Gustavo Fring]

Recommended articles

After moving past the fun part of getting to know each other, reality sets in and the cracks starts showing. There are certain mistakes that we make that could be a deal-breaker in new relationships. Here are some things to avoid when building a new relationship:

This is one of the most common mistakes people make in new relationships. Setting unrealistic standards on your partner will only lead to disappointments hence jeopardising your relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Remember that human is to error and that your partner will disappoint you sooner or later. Instead of rushing to break up, let them know that you aren’t happy with the mistake.

New relationships are quite delicate since you can over-share or keep secrets which can threaten the relationship. However, it’s necessary to share the important parts of your life to let your partner know more about you.

If you have a dark secret, this is the best time to reveal it as your partner is more likely to be understanding.

The key is knowing when to share certain things. Some secrets should not be shared with just any partner. It has to a partner who you are getting serious with.

ADVERTISEMENT

When it comes to sex and relationships, things can get complicated really fast. It’s okay to have sex on the first date but it’s also important to remember that sex can cloud your judgment.

If you want a serious relationship, it’s better to wait a while until you’re absolutely certain you want to be intimate with that person.

We all know someone who ghosts everybody when they’re in a new relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

While you may want to enjoy some quality time with your partner, this could set up the relationship for criticism from alienated friends who end up resenting the other person.

You could also develop an unhealthy dependency on your partner by spending too much time together.

Though you shouldn’t pick petty fights, you shouldn’t tolerate bad behaviour either. Being nonchalant in new relationships simply to avoid confrontation will only escalate the situation.

If certain behaviours don’t sit well with you, speak up, and set some boundaries. However, try not to come off as demanding or controlling as this is a huge turn-off.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jealousy is not only an ugly habit but also exposes your own insecurities which can put your partner off. Avoid talking badly about your partner’s friends, especially of the opposite sex.

Additionally, constant suspicion indicates trust issues which can weaken the bonds of a new relationship. It’s better to talk through your fears rather than going through your partner’s phone.

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

New couples, here are 6 mistakes to avoid in your relationships

New couples, here are 6 mistakes to avoid in your relationships

How your favourite artistes showed up at Pulse Fiesta 2023

How your favourite artistes showed up at Pulse Fiesta 2023

Pulse Fiesta 2023 ushers Lagos into Detty December proper

Pulse Fiesta 2023 ushers Lagos into Detty December proper

Rizzlers rejoice! Oxford English Dictionary has announced its word of the year

Rizzlers rejoice! Oxford English Dictionary has announced its word of the year

Raising a Toast to the true Orijinals: Orijin unveils new limited edition packs this festive season

Raising a Toast to the true Orijinals: Orijin unveils new limited edition packs this festive season

8 sperm-killing foods that dads need to avoid!

8 sperm-killing foods that dads need to avoid!

Why reverse cowgirl is the world’s most dangerous sex position

Why reverse cowgirl is the world’s most dangerous sex position

The male G-Spot, where it is and how to stimulate it

The male G-Spot, where it is and how to stimulate it

5 ways to spot a sex addict or know if you are one

5 ways to spot a sex addict or know if you are one

Beyond the runway: Lush hair steals the spotlight at Lagos Fashion Week's 10th edition

Beyond the runway: Lush hair steals the spotlight at Lagos Fashion Week's 10th edition

Escudo Rojo introduces Luminoso Wine in spectacular launch event

Escudo Rojo introduces Luminoso Wine in spectacular launch event

Just 1 minute of squats can boost concentration & improve decision-making

Just 1 minute of squats can boost concentration & improve decision-making

Pulse Sports

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

5 phrases that prove they cheated [istockphoto]

5 things a cheating partner says that prove they cheated

Here's how to know you are in a healthy relationship [istockphoto]

5 signs you are in a healthy relationship and you might have found the one

Too shy to shoot your shot? Here's what to do [Credit: Black Enterprise]

How to get your crush without shooting your shot

dating profile(DateNurse)

Top 5 free dating sites in Nigeria for single people