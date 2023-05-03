The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

5 ways to end your relationship without breaking their heart

Samiah Ogunlowo

Breaking up is never easy, but it can be done with kindness and respect.

Breaking up is never easy, but it can be done with kindness and respect (Credit: GettyImagesPeopleImages)
Breaking up is never easy, but it can be done with kindness and respect (Credit: GettyImagesPeopleImages)

Recommended articles

The thought of hurting someone you once cared for can make it even harder. We've all been through a breakup or two that left us feeling heartbroken and wondering where we went wrong. But the truth is, sometimes relationships just don't work out and breaking up is the best option for both parties involved.

If you're reading this, chances are you want to end your relationship but don't want to break someone's heart in the process.

Here are five kind ways to end a relationship without breaking hearts. These tips will help you navigate through the emotional rollercoaster of a breakup and come out on the other side with your dignity and your ex's respect intact.

ADVERTISEMENT

It's important, to be honest with your partner about your feelings. Don't make up excuses or try to sugarcoat the situation. Explain how you feel in a respectful and honest manner. If you're not happy in the relationship, say so. Being truthful can help both of you move on and heal.

Choose a time and place where you can talk things out privately (Credit - Ranchatdovetree)
Choose a time and place where you can talk things out privately (Credit - Ranchatdovetree) Cheating really does not have to be the end of a relationship (Credit - Celebzmagazine) Pulse Live Kenya

Timing is everything. Don't break up with your partner in a public place or during an important event. Choose a time and place where you can talk things out privately without distractions. This will give your partner the chance to process the news without any added pressure.

ADVERTISEMENT
Listen to your partner's feelings
Listen to your partner's feelings According to Terrell Strayhorn, a professor and director of higher education and women's, gender, and sexuality studies at Illinois State University, narcissists become "visibly disappointed, frustrated, angry, and at times, violent when they don't receive the feedback, praise, and admiration they expect, especially from partners.""Their superiority complex compels them to lash out — verbally, emotionally, psychologically, and physically — against those who disappoint them," he said.So rather than trying to argue, it may be better to empathize. After all, there is a debate over whether narcissists really mean to cause the harm they do or not.If you are with a narcissist in the first place, you may already have a lot of empathy. But even the most caring people struggle to see the sense of having it for someone who is hurling insult after insult at them.However, if you find yourself backed into a corner, one way to sooth a narcissist's rage is to empathize with their feelings, Greenberg said. She suggested saying something like: "You must have felt very hurt by what I did, I can understand why you are feeling that way." Business Insider USA

It's important to listen to your partner's feelings during the breakup. Acknowledge their emotions and try to understand where they're coming from. This can help them feel heard and respected, which can make the breakup process easier for both of you.

Let them know that you care for them as a person
Let them know that you care for them as a person Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Breaking up can be tough, and your partner may need some extra support during this time. Offer to be there for them if they need someone to talk to. Let them know that you still care for them as a person, even if the romantic relationship is ending.

It's important to end the relationship on a positive note. Wish your partner well and let them know that you hope they find happiness in the future. This can help both of you move on and start the healing process.

Breaking up is never easy, but it's important to remember that it's a part of life. By ending a relationship with kindness and respect, you’re not only sparing your own and your ex's feelings, but you also show that you value the time spent together.

Whether it's a long-term relationship or a casual fling, treating your partners with compassion and understanding during a break-up can make all the difference. So, take these five tips to heart and know that you can end a relationship without breaking hearts.

Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo is a Content writer. Despite being a certified Botanist, Samiah has mastered the skill of putting her thoughts in the most appealing words. She feels that writing should instill emotions in the reader, so that they don't simply read but feel.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Top 7 Nigerian destinations to visit for your next vacation

Top 7 Nigerian destinations to visit for your next vacation

Play For Power: itel partners with Airtel and FrontRow Sports to foster peace and unity among Nigerians

Play For Power: itel partners with Airtel and FrontRow Sports to foster peace and unity among Nigerians

5 ways to end your relationship without breaking their heart

5 ways to end your relationship without breaking their heart

7 Nigerian superfoods you should be eating

7 Nigerian superfoods you should be eating

5 ways to know if you're in love or infatuated

5 ways to know if you're in love or infatuated

7 ways to attract a high quality man

7 ways to attract a high quality man

Join us as we practice self-love at the 2023 Pride Women Conference

Join us as we practice self-love at the 2023 Pride Women Conference

eTranzact Golf Classic creates excitement as winners emerge

eTranzact Golf Classic creates excitement as winners emerge

7 health benefits of zobo drink (Hibiscus tea)

7 health benefits of zobo drink (Hibiscus tea)

5 African countries to travel to by road from Nigeria

5 African countries to travel to by road from Nigeria

3 natural ways to get wider hips and bigger butt easily

3 natural ways to get wider hips and bigger butt easily

Meet the tribe that drinks semen to turn boys into men

Meet the tribe that drinks semen to turn boys into men

Pulse Sports

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

Jordan Ayew: The resurgence

Jordan Ayew: The resurgence

Madrid Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka ends Mayar Sherif's fairytale run to reach semifinals

Madrid Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka ends Mayar Sherif's fairytale run to reach semifinals

Iwobi rescues point for Everton against Ndidi's Leicester in battle for Premier League survival

Iwobi rescues point for Everton against Ndidi's Leicester in battle for Premier League survival

4 Championship Records set by Nigerian athletes so far at the African U18 and U20 Championships

4 Championship Records set by Nigerian athletes so far at the African U18 and U20 Championships

Arsenal vs Chelsea: 5 things Lampard must do to defeat the Gunners

Arsenal vs Chelsea: 5 things Lampard must do to defeat the Gunners

No Embiid, no problem as James Harden erupts for 45 points to help Sixers steal Game 1 win over Celtics.

No Embiid, no problem as James Harden erupts for 45 points to help Sixers steal Game 1 win over Celtics.

Taiwo Awoniyi beautifies Kwara Secondary School with a modern-day dressing room

Taiwo Awoniyi beautifies Kwara Secondary School with a modern-day dressing room

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Simple tips to arouse a woman

For men: 5 simple tips to arouse a woman

9 words you can use to make a woman feel sexy

9 words you can use to make a woman feel sexy

6 most common reasons for divorce

6 most common reasons for divorce

7 ways to attract a high quality man

7 ways to attract a high quality man