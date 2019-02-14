You drop the phone from the most intimidating call of your life. You just asked Lola, the gorgeous queen you’ve been wooing since December if she would like to spend the weekend with you.

And she said yes!

You’re jumping up and down on your sofa like you just won a lottery.

Then it hits you; you have no plans or any brilliant idea of how to impress her. In fact, you haven’t been on a date in the last three years! What if you’ve lost that romantic touch? What if you lose her before you even have her?

Your celebration turns to a dilemma.

But don’t worry, we’re here to help you make cherishable moments with the girl of your dreams or find your way into your Romeo’s heart.

With many romantic ideas becoming cliches, you can spice things up a little using creative and unexpected love triggers like romantic fragrances. Aromas are perfect for setting the mood for intimacy because they appeal to the senses and emotions by triggering the part of the brain that controls your feelings and your mood.

Five AroMANTIC New Ideas For Couples

Whether it’s a first time date, or you are treating your spouse to a special treat, here are five ways to entice that special person with the powerful sense of smell.

Take out the trash.

We bet you didn’t see this coming, but think about it, why invite your love interest to a home that smells like a skunk’s domicile? This is not only a bad first impression but will be distracting and uncomfortable to your visitor.

The first thing you can do is to set the atmosphere in your home for romance. Clear out hidden corners, clean up leftovers or do your laundry, and make sure you take out the trash.

Next, ensure ventilation is sufficient and take it all to the next level by freshening the air with the great home fragrance of ﻿Airwick Freshmatic﻿. Once they take a sniff you’ll have a hard time getting them to leave!

Ask Him/Her to Dinner in a Field of Flowers

If watching movies isn’t really your thing, then consider wowing your lover with your culinary skills. Invite them to dinner at home and a romantic tête-à-tête. Set up a cosy atmosphere with the relaxing and soothing fragrance of ﻿Airwick and﻿ ﻿m﻿ake your home smell like a garden filled with flower; nothing says I love you like the smell of flowers.

The loving aura you create with aromatic effects can help you both loosen up and have more intimate conversations and deepen your connection.

Luxurious Bath

For those couples who are already past the stage of movies and dinner, a romantic bath presents a novel and very intimate way for lovers to connect. This doesn’t take too much prep work. Simply set up a luxurious bath and invite your loved one in to relax for a bit. Dim the lights, play soft music, fill the air with luxurious scents from an Airwick diffuser and let the atmosphere do the work. Why not pour yourselves a glass of wine, soak in, calm your souls and fall deeply in love with each other all over again.

Set Up Your Bedroom

As we all know, the bedroom is the final frontier for most couples. So it’s only right that we provide some tips on how to get everything just right. As smell is one of the most powerful of the human senses, make sure the experience you create is one that caters to all of them. Enliven your bedroom rendezvous with the intoxicating aroma of ﻿Airwick﻿. Close the curtains, light the candles or decorate the bed frames with some colourful lights, and snug down on newly laid down sheets.

Escape to an Airwick Night for Two

Finally, if staying at home really isn’t your thing, why not celebrate how romantic scents really are with Airwick who are inviting you to say “I love you” in aroMANTIC new ways. You can do this by purchasing an ﻿Airwick﻿﻿Scents of Love﻿﻿pack﻿ at any store and taking a selfie with the Scents of Love Instagram Frame. Ensure you post your picture on your page and tag @airwicknigeria with the hashtag #ScentsofLove. You stand a chance of winning a dinner and movie night for you and your lover.

Get inspired to create the best Intimate moments using Airwick aroma.

Let’s get aroMANTIC!

