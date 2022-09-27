Many reasons can make you and your partner sext each other. Long distance or good old fun can cause couples to resort to sexting. Sexting also spices up a relationship because it is adventurous.
5 tips for a steamy sexting session with your lover
Sexting is a skill, and not everyone is very good at it. That’s why we are here to give some pointers.
Sexting is sending sexual messages to your partner that are sometimes accompanied by pictures.
Although, if you are not married to the person, sexting is always a risk because you might see details of your conversation online.
Anyways, here are some tips;
1. Be graphic
You don’t want to start texting like a novelist saying things like, ‘the room was dark, the AC was blowing cold air.” No, get into the nitty gritty of it immediately.
2. Say what you want to do
An easy way to get around sexting is to think of what you want to do and type it out. No matter how wild and crazy it might seem. Of course, be respectful.
3. Incorporate your fantasies
This is the time to be wild because you are not really doing and you may not even have to. What have you always wanted to try? Sex in a room full of mirrors, an elevator or on the beach, paint the scenario and sext away.
4. Use words that trigger emotions
Some trigger words will spark interest immediately. Words like 'fuck', 'fucking', 'sucking' and so on are trigger words.
5. Give compliments
You can never run out of ideas if you are generous with compliments. Reminisce on past sexual encounters. “I loved it when you…” “I love how you…” “The time you did so and so really blew my mind. Humans respond well to praise and it will set the ball rolling.
