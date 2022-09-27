5 tips for a steamy sexting session with your lover

Sexting is sending sexual messages to your partner that are sometimes accompanied by pictures.

Although, if you are not married to the person, sexting is always a risk because you might see details of your conversation online.

Anyways, here are some tips;

1. Be graphic

You don’t want to start texting like a novelist saying things like, ‘the room was dark, the AC was blowing cold air.” No, get into the nitty gritty of it immediately.

2. Say what you want to do

An easy way to get around sexting is to think of what you want to do and type it out. No matter how wild and crazy it might seem. Of course, be respectful.

3. Incorporate your fantasies

This is the time to be wild because you are not really doing and you may not even have to. What have you always wanted to try? Sex in a room full of mirrors, an elevator or on the beach, paint the scenario and sext away.

4. Use words that trigger emotions

Some trigger words will spark interest immediately. Words like 'fuck', 'fucking', 'sucking' and so on are trigger words.

5. Give compliments