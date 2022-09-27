RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

5 tips for a steamy sexting session with your lover

Temi Iwalaiye

Sexting is a skill, and not everyone is very good at it. That’s why we are here to give some pointers.

A guide to sexting [Good divas]
A guide to sexting [Good divas]

Many reasons can make you and your partner sext each other. Long distance or good old fun can cause couples to resort to sexting. Sexting also spices up a relationship because it is adventurous.

Recommended articles

Sexting is sending sexual messages to your partner that are sometimes accompanied by pictures.

Although, if you are not married to the person, sexting is always a risk because you might see details of your conversation online.

Anyways, here are some tips;

You don’t want to start texting like a novelist saying things like, ‘the room was dark, the AC was blowing cold air.” No, get into the nitty gritty of it immediately.

An easy way to get around sexting is to think of what you want to do and type it out. No matter how wild and crazy it might seem. Of course, be respectful.

This is the time to be wild because you are not really doing and you may not even have to. What have you always wanted to try? Sex in a room full of mirrors, an elevator or on the beach, paint the scenario and sext away.

Some trigger words will spark interest immediately. Words like 'fuck', 'fucking', 'sucking' and so on are trigger words.

You can never run out of ideas if you are generous with compliments. Reminisce on past sexual encounters. “I loved it when you…” “I love how you…” “The time you did so and so really blew my mind. Humans respond well to praise and it will set the ball rolling.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

7 of Nigeria's most prized ancient antiquities

7 of Nigeria's most prized ancient antiquities

5 tips for a steamy sexting session with your lover

5 tips for a steamy sexting session with your lover

5 signs you may be eating way too much sugar

5 signs you may be eating way too much sugar

The legal status of same-sex relationships in African countries

The legal status of same-sex relationships in African countries

5 Best Essay Writing Services Reviews 2022-2023

5 Best Essay Writing Services Reviews 2022-2023

Jumia Food Nigeria kicks off its Online Food Festival

Jumia Food Nigeria kicks off its Online Food Festival

Are you struggling to style your natural hair? Try one of these

Are you struggling to style your natural hair? Try one of these

The most beautiful mosques you would find in Nigeria

The most beautiful mosques you would find in Nigeria

Japa Blues: Why the movement is depressing

Japa Blues: Why the movement is depressing

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected! Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Black lovers (Shitoto)

5 awkward problems you get for sleeping with a close friend

Signs you are not ready for marriage(Ebony Magazine)

6 signs that you are not ready to get married

Traditional marriage rites: How it's done in Hausa land

Traditional marriage rites: How it's done in Hausa tradition

The only time to tell your partner you cheated - Experts

The only time to tell your partner you cheated - Experts