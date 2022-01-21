5 things married men say to convince single ladies

Some men are straightforward enough to confess that they are married.

If she is unlucky, he will lie to her that he is single until she starts getting calls from his wife or she finds out by herself that he is married.

Here are some lies they say;

1. “My wife is lazy" or "my wife is lazy in bed”

Unprovoked, these men are more than ready to drag their wives to the gutter when it comes to performance in the other room or general behaviour like cooking and cleaning and these statements are usually lies.

2. “We are separated” or “we are having issues” or “I will soon leave the marriage.”

In the history of words that have no meaning, this 'separation' these men speak of tops the list because they are still legally married and do not intend to leave their wives for any woman.

3. “I love you more than I love my wife” or “I have never loved anyone the way I love you”

Lies and more lies. As if the imaginary edge they have given another woman over their legally married partners should count for something.

4. “I will marry you”

Most times, they promise to leave their wives for the younger woman. Take those words with a pinch of salt.

5. “My wife knows I am seeing other women”

Indeed, some of their wives are aware of their husband's philandering and perhaps because she refuses to say anything, these men have concluded that it is okay to just continue.

Most married men who cheat love the idea of having a wife and children, but that is where it stops; it is just an idea. They would still much rather enjoy the freedom they had when they were single.