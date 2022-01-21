RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

5 things married men say to convince single ladies

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Here are some things married men who want to cheat on their wives say;

Cheating is becoming the norm these days [Singleblackmale]
Cheating is becoming the norm these days [Singleblackmale]

For a single lady living in Lagos - or any city in Nigeria - encountering married men who are more than willing to cheat on their wives is commonplace.

Recommended articles

Some men are straightforward enough to confess that they are married.

If she is unlucky, he will lie to her that he is single until she starts getting calls from his wife or she finds out by herself that he is married.

Here are some lies they say;

Unprovoked, these men are more than ready to drag their wives to the gutter when it comes to performance in the other room or general behaviour like cooking and cleaning and these statements are usually lies.

In the history of words that have no meaning, this 'separation' these men speak of tops the list because they are still legally married and do not intend to leave their wives for any woman.

Lies and more lies. As if the imaginary edge they have given another woman over their legally married partners should count for something.

Most times, they promise to leave their wives for the younger woman. Take those words with a pinch of salt.

Indeed, some of their wives are aware of their husband's philandering and perhaps because she refuses to say anything, these men have concluded that it is okay to just continue.

Most married men who cheat love the idea of having a wife and children, but that is where it stops; it is just an idea. They would still much rather enjoy the freedom they had when they were single.

Some single young ladies do not mind too, so it turns out to be the perfect adultery recipe.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 reasons you should take more oranges

5 reasons you should take more oranges

5 things married men say to convince single ladies

5 things married men say to convince single ladies

Fashion Police: Lenses on Angel Smith

Fashion Police: Lenses on Angel Smith

Why…how and when, did Valentine become a big deal in Nigeria?

Why…how and when, did Valentine become a big deal in Nigeria?

What to do on Valentine's day

What to do on Valentine's day

5 types of students you'll find in a Nigerian university

5 types of students you'll find in a Nigerian university

6 ways to style your boyfriend jean

6 ways to style your boyfriend jean

Yoruba fashion in the 80's

Yoruba fashion in the 80's

Your marriage may be happier if you marry as a virgin, experts say

Your marriage may be happier if you marry as a virgin, experts say