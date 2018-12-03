Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

5 things a man would do only if he truly loves you

5 things a man would do only if he truly loves you

The tips below will show you the things many men do when they really like a woman.

  • Published:
7 things you do that your man finds so romantic play 5 things a man would do only if he truly loves you (Getty Images)

To know a guy likes you might not have universal signs and codes, but to an extent you would know from the things a guy does that he has an interest in you.

And you'd be playing yourself if you let go of a man who fits the image painted with the list below. Mind you, you can also read here, five things a woman does only if she really likes you.

1. Listens

Players often fail at this. They listen up to a point just to get the sex going since that’s all they’re after anyway.

If he likes you, he’ll listen, and even prod you to hear the contents of your mind. He pays keen attention to you and remembers details of conversations had.

Maybe not all though, but hey, he remembers a lot.

How sure are you that your compliment is actually being received as a compliment and not as an insult? play He listens and remembers. (Madamenoire)

 

2. Takes your advice

Certain men will go out of their way to avoid your advice, especially if you’re always volunteering information and telling him why he’s mistaken. Many guys tend to resent a woman telling them what to do.

If he sets his ego aside every time you offer advice, and even puts decisions on hold to hear your opinion every time, it could be that he really likes you.

ALSO READ: If he does not do these 5 things for you, let him go

3. Doesn’t hit and run

Yeah, he'll want to have sex with you at some point [pre or post wedding] but it’s not just about the sex. So he won’t ghost on you after getting it. He wants to be committed to you.

20 places to do it with bae at least once He wants this with you... and so much more because he's a keeper. (Giphy)

 

4. Those inconveniences say something

If he’s enduring inconveniences, making sacrifices, shifting his ground to accommodate you and conceding compromises, it could be yet another sign that he likes you and wants something more than hanging out, chilling and catching temporary thrills.

ALSO READ: 10 traits of men who deserve your loyalty for life

5. Spends time with you

Not in the sense of being with you for 24 hours or wanting to be near you all the time but if he likes you, spending time with you will be one of the things he looks forward to all the time.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is a senior reporter at Pulse. He's reachable here: ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @macshayn

Top 3

1 Pet Names Cute and adorable names lovers call themselvesbullet
2 Guys! Here are 5 ways you create relationship problems for yourselfbullet
3 Love Tips 5 things a woman would do only if she truly loves youbullet

Related Articles

This unconventional wedding invite is just so amazing! [Photo]
Wedding Moment: Watch this groom strip to entertain bride, guests at his wedding reception
Relationship Talk With Bukky: What to do when your girl gives green light to another guy
Awkward but necessary conversations to have before going on a date with anyone
Social Media: Do you use it rightly in your relationship? Here's how to know!
5 important relationship lessons you can learn from a bad breakup
Ladies! Here is how to know you are moving too fast with a new guy
For Women: Signs that your man isn't enjoying sex with you
How to make your man propose to you in 6 months!
Relationship Talk With Bukky: My girl wants space because I could not pay her school fees

Relationships & Weddings

What would you say to that ex if you could write him a letter
Relationship Talk With Bukky: He no longer shows interest in me; please help!
Why seeking closure after a breakup is overrated
5 important relationship lessons you can learn from a bad breakup
A stock photo of a couple showing off their wedding rings.
This unconventional wedding invite is just so amazing! [Photo]
5 types of guys in every girl's DM
Social Media: Do you use it rightly in your relationship? Here's how to know!
X
Advertisement