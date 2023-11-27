ADVERTISEMENT
5 signs they are the villain even if they claim to be a victim

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

In life, everyone encounters challenging circumstances that may lead them to do harmful things to others.

5 signs they are the villain and not the victim. [Credit: Life]

However, it is our response to these challenges that truly defines our character.

Not all individuals who face adversity remain perpetual victims; many rise above their circumstances.

Yet, it's important to recognize that some people consciously choose to adopt a victim mentality, even when they are the ones causing harm to others.

Despite their actions, it's ultimately our ability to respond positively to difficult situations that shapes our true character.

1. Isolation from relationships:

· They exhibit a pattern of not maintaining long-term relationships and lack connections with old friends or acquaintances. Their social circle seems limited or nonexistent.

2. Persistent blame-shifting:

· Instead of taking responsibility for their actions, they consistently blame others for their problems.

They portray themselves as victims while deflecting accountability.

3. Manipulative behavior:

· They employ manipulative tactics to control situations and people around them.

Their actions and words are geared towards creating a narrative that positions them as a victim, often to manipulate sympathy or gain an upper hand.

4. Lack of empathy:

· Despite portraying themselves as victims, they demonstrate a notable absence of empathy for others.

They may exploit the compassion of those around them without reciprocating genuine care or concern.

5. Pattern of betrayal:

· Over time, a consistent pattern of betrayal or backstabbing emerges.

Those who get close to them may eventually experience betrayal as they prioritize their self-interest over genuine relationships.

These signs collectively contribute to a portrayal of victimhood that, upon closer inspection, reveals a more sinister underlying character.

Always be careful not to fall victim to such people and self-aware so you don't become such a person.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

