Relationships Weddings

5 signs you've outgrown your relationship and need a rethink

Anna Ajayi

Can we talk about baggage? The emotional kind. The stuff we lug around from relationships that, well, let's just say haven't exactly sparked fireworks lately.

Some relationships are better left than kept
Some relationships are better left than kept [TinyBuddha]

We're ditching the relationships that no longer fit, the ones that weigh us down instead of uplifting us.

This isn't about blame or judgment. It's about choosing ourselves, about recognising that sometimes, growth means outgrowing, and that's okay. It's natural to evolve, and your needs within a relationship might change alongside you.

So, how do you know if you've outgrown your relationship and it's time for a detour or even a complete change of scenery? Here are 5 signs your relationship might be sending you subtle or not-so-subtle signals it's time for a rethink:

A healthy relationship should never stunt your growth
A healthy relationship should never stunt your growth [Islamicways] Pulse Nigeria

If you find that your long-term goals and aspirations no longer align with your partner's, it could be a sign that you're outgrowing the relationship. Whether it's career ambitions, family planning, or lifestyle preferences, major misalignments in your goals for the future can create tensions that may hinder your growth as an individual.

Good communication equals a healthy relationship. If you notice a consistent decline in communication, conversations feeling forced, constant misunderstandings, unexpressed feelings, or a lack of emotional connection, it might be an indication that you've grown apart.

Good communication equals good relationship
Good communication equals good relationship [HappyGhana] Pulse Nigeria

If you're finding it difficult to connect as much as before, you need to reassess the relationship.

Resentment is a silent killer in relationships. If you find yourself harbouring persistent resentment or frustration towards your partner, it may be a sign that there are underlying issues that have not been addressed. Disagreements are inevitable, but when every conversation morphs into constant arguments, with resentment festering, something deeper is amiss in your relationship, and you need a rethink.

Emotional distance can leave two hearts adrift
Emotional distance can leave two hearts adrift [TinyBuddha] Pulse Nigeria

Remember the butterflies, the anticipation, the sheer joy of being together? If those feelings have dimmed, it's time to ask yourself if this is the kind of relationship you deserve. Emotions should not be forced.

You're setting new goals, chasing dreams, and feeling energised about personal growth. But your partner is dismissive of your aspirations, or even hindering your progress. This one-sided growth imbalance can create a suffocating feeling. A good relationship involves both individuals evolving and supporting each other's growth. If you sense that your aspirations are being hindered, it may be a sign to reevaluate the relationship's compatibility with your journey.

