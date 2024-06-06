5 warning signs you're not ready to bring children into the world

Children are huge responsibilities that require time, energy, attention, and a whole lot of money.

Are you ready for a child? Here are signs you are not:

1. You are not financially responsible or stable

Children are expensive, and you will continue spending money on them until they turn 18 years old. Think about your income. You don’t have to be super rich, but you have to be able to afford the necessities for you and your children. You don’t want to bring them into the world to suffer.

2. You have mental health issues

Have you been diagnosed with mental health issues like anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, or any mental health challenges? Then don’t have a child because your mental health will do them more harm than good, despite your best intentions.

If you are still struggling with past trauma, then don't have a child.

3. You don’t have a support system

It takes a village to raise a child. You need to have people around, whether family or paid employees, because having a child is exhausting and requires a lot of work. If you are alone or isolated, children should not be on the table for you.

4. You are busy at work

If you have a demanding job, then having a child isn’t the best thing for you. If you are focused on building your character, then just focus on that. You don’t want to have a child and then leave them at home, never having time for them.

5. You have an addiction

