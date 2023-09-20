ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

5 signs you should leave a date before it's over

Martha Kemigisha

Dates are quality time moments shared to evaluate those we fancy a relationship with. Here are the unspoken rules to observe on dates and signs that it is okay to leave even before the date ends.

5 signs you should leave a date before it's over/Pexels
5 signs you should leave a date before it's over/Pexels

Although they are intended to get to know someone, first impressions and effort still apply when we are trying to create a connection with someone. Some things don't require you to first get to know someone because they are rarely justifiable later. They include flaws in basic manners, courtesy, and personality, which classify someone as a bad date.

Recommended articles

READ: What to do before going out if you have social anxiety

Absolutely don't tolerate someone showing up late without any reasonable justification. If you feel like you have waited long enough, especially without good communication, leave. Don't stick around for an apology or to seem cool while you take care of yourself you wait. 15 to 30 is an acceptable time to leave.

ADVERTISEMENT

You don't want to sit through a charged conversation or argument with your date about what you bring to the table or if men should do certain things or not. Apart from the fact that these conversations are terrible when getting to know someone, they should let you know what kind of person your date is.

5 signs you should leave a date before it's over/Pexels
5 signs you should leave a date before it's over/Pexels Pulse

If your date starts revealing too much about themselves or oversharing about their life, get up and leave. Trauma dumping refers to unloading traumatic experiences on others without warning or invitation. It's often done to seek validation, attention, or sympathy. The last thing you want to get into is a relationship or situationship through trauma bonding or manipulation.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Signs that someone is not safe for a relationship

If your date is rude to the waiter or anyone in your service, leave them right away. The fact that they act that way in front of you should be taken as a blessing to see them as the red flag they are.

READ: Is being an understanding girlfriend a bad thing?

ADVERTISEMENT

In this case, you are right to judge a book by its cover. If their attire, hygiene, or grooming is inappropriate or makes you feel overdressed, leave. It is not cool or individualistic of them to be comfortable not putting in some effort to look good.

READ: Strangest dating rituals among animals

Martha Kemigisha Martha Kemigisha Entertainment and Lifestyle writer with an objective, and sometimes subjective account of everyday life.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

TOMS shoes expands its impact footprint to Nigeria

TOMS shoes expands its impact footprint to Nigeria

Why you should dump friends who crack 'jokes' that make you uncomfortable

Why you should dump friends who crack 'jokes' that make you uncomfortable

5 signs you should leave a date before it's over

5 signs you should leave a date before it's over

Cowbellpedia is back! Now focuses on STEM and offers bigger rewards!

Cowbellpedia is back! Now focuses on STEM and offers bigger rewards!

Do you know Claude Monet, the artist who painted blind?

Do you know Claude Monet, the artist who painted blind?

It's harder to get pregnant during these three months - Research

It's harder to get pregnant during these three months - Research

Tribal marks: What they are and how to remove them

Tribal marks: What they are and how to remove them

Everything you should know before eating edible gold

Everything you should know before eating edible gold

Girl math: 5 hilarious ways women calculate and manage money

Girl math: 5 hilarious ways women calculate and manage money

Quramo Festival of Words announces 2023 festival dates

Quramo Festival of Words announces 2023 festival dates

5 foods that look like the body parts they are good for

5 foods that look like the body parts they are good for

The difference between lightening, whitening, and brightening creams

The difference between lightening, whitening, and brightening creams

Pulse Sports

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Kane defends Harry ‘One of the best defenders in history’ Maguire, calls for end to scapegoating

Kane defends Harry ‘One of the best defenders in history’ Maguire, calls for end to scapegoating

Provedel: 4 goalkeepers who have scored in the Champions League including Vincent Enyeama

Provedel: 4 goalkeepers who have scored in the Champions League including Vincent Enyeama

Andre Onana: Critics of the Manchester United goalkeeper are missing the bigger picture

Andre Onana: Critics of the Manchester United goalkeeper are missing the bigger picture

100 not out: Lewandowski moves closer to Messi and Ronaldo with century of European goals

100 not out: Lewandowski moves closer to Messi and Ronaldo with century of European goals

Is Victor Osimhen in for a troubled season under Rudi Garcia?

Is Victor Osimhen in for a troubled season under Rudi Garcia?

Pep Guardiola laughs off Man Utd’s title challenge

Pep Guardiola laughs off Man Utd’s title challenge

Braga vs Napoli: Victor Osimhen aiming to break Obafemi Martins’ 13-year-old UCL record

Braga vs Napoli: Victor Osimhen aiming to break Obafemi Martins’ 13-year-old UCL record

Victor Boniface girlfriend: 8 Interesting things to know about Rikke Hermine

Victor Boniface girlfriend: 8 Interesting things to know about Rikke Hermine

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Women tend to put on weight after tying the knot [Masterfile]

These 3 reasons are why women put on weight after marriage

Would you consider dating someone with significant age difference? [Electric Literature]

Here are 5 reasons age gaps matter when it comes to dating

How to have a love affair in the office [bodexng]

How to have a secret lover in the office

Scientific research has shown that, on average, a woman's fertility is at its peak during her twenties [Pinterest]

According to science, this is the ideal age for a woman to have a child