5 signs you should leave a date before it's over

Poor timekeeping

Absolutely don't tolerate someone showing up late without any reasonable justification. If you feel like you have waited long enough, especially without good communication, leave. Don't stick around for an apology or to seem cool while you take care of yourself you wait. 15 to 30 is an acceptable time to leave.

Misogynistic/sexist comments

You don't want to sit through a charged conversation or argument with your date about what you bring to the table or if men should do certain things or not. Apart from the fact that these conversations are terrible when getting to know someone, they should let you know what kind of person your date is.

Dumping

If your date starts revealing too much about themselves or oversharing about their life, get up and leave. Trauma dumping refers to unloading traumatic experiences on others without warning or invitation. It's often done to seek validation, attention, or sympathy. The last thing you want to get into is a relationship or situationship through trauma bonding or manipulation.

Disrespect to service

If your date is rude to the waiter or anyone in your service, leave them right away. The fact that they act that way in front of you should be taken as a blessing to see them as the red flag they are.

Poor physical appearance

