ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

5 signs you are the broke friend in your close circle

Temi Iwalaiye

How do you know you are the broke friend?

Are you the broke friend [Adobestock]
Are you the broke friend [Adobestock]

The broke friend phenomenon means that in every group of friends, there is the broke friend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Being the broke friend in your friend group is one of the worst things ever. As you get older, the inequality between your old friends and your new friends in terms of financial status becomes more and more glaring. Some friends will earn more than you and some will earn less. It may become increasingly difficult to be with friends who earn more than you or in some cases, earn less.

Whenever they say, ‘Let’s go out’ you are usually wrinkling your nose because it’s usually expensive and out of your budget but you decide to go and now the next thing happens.

You decided to go out, you were ordering food, and drinks and having fun until the waiter brought the bill. If you get a heart attack when the bill comes and you start making up excuses about your bank app malfunctioning and asking others to pay for you while promising to pay alater newsflash; you are the broke friend.

Many people always feel free to ask their friends for money. ‘Guy, you fit to send me 5k?’ is their everyday language. They are obviously the broke friend.

If you are the broke friend, you soon start to feel disconnected from the group. That’s because when you are not around, they gossip and complain about you.

Very soon, they’ll get tired of footing your bills, and they will stop inviting you out. After a while, you’ll be watching their Instagram stories from your house because they don't want you to come along

Even though this isn’t supposed to be the case, at the end of the day, water always finds its level.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Here’s why dating someone significantly older or younger might be problematic

Here’s why dating someone significantly older or younger might be problematic

How to finesse your way to lunch at work without cooking or ordering food

How to finesse your way to lunch at work without cooking or ordering food

Here's all the ways bleaching destroys your skin and health

Here's all the ways bleaching destroys your skin and health

Is oral s*x safer than vaginal or anal s*x?

Is oral s*x safer than vaginal or anal s*x?

4 reasons you should eat pap more often

4 reasons you should eat pap more often

5 signs you are the broke friend in your close circle

5 signs you are the broke friend in your close circle

E-Money, KCee, Funnybone, Yaw to be present at the ‘Chupez Scratch and Win Promo’

E-Money, KCee, Funnybone, Yaw to be present at the ‘Chupez Scratch and Win Promo’

Natural foods to help you last longer in bed

Natural foods to help you last longer in bed

What makes the vagina wet during s*x

What makes the vagina wet during s*x

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

Too shy to shoot your shot? Here's what to do [Credit: Black Enterprise]

How to get your crush without shooting your shot

Ways to get your wife in the mood - Tips for husbands

Ways to get your wife in the mood - Tips for husbands

Here are things you really should not be talking to your partner about. [Credit: Black Excellence]

Here are 7 things your partner does not need to know about you