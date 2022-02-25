RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

5 signs she is for the streets

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

How do you know a babe is for the streets?

A woman who is for the streets does not want to commit [Randaeissa]
When I asked some men how to know a babe is for the streets, they were deep in thought and unsure of what the signs were.

A woman who is for the streets isn’t ready for commitment and cannot tied down. If any man tries, it never ends well because she belongs to everybody and nobody.

Here are some signs;

Ilashe is a private beach on Lagos island. If she is always going there with different people every Sunday, it is a red flag.

This is a red flag shining so brightly. One day she is with a group of musician and the next day she is with Instagram skit makers. Except she is part of their management, pursuing such women would end in tears.

Her mirror selfie game in hotels is always on a 100. If she is a business owner, that’s okay, but today she is at Radisson Blu and the next day she is at Oriental hotel, why?

Eventhough I don't use Snapchat, a personal intel tells me Snapchat is a place for debauchery.

This may or not mean she is for the streets but if her income does not match lifestyle means many men are on her case and giving her gifts.

