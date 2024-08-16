ADVERTISEMENT
5 reasons public relationships don't last

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Public relationships often come with a certain level of glamour and excitement, especially in the age of social media where couples can share their love stories with the world.

Why public relationships fail
However, this exposure can also contribute to relationships ending more quickly than they might have if kept private. Here are some reasons why public relationships tend to fizzle out faster:

When a relationship is public, there is often an unspoken pressure to maintain a certain image or standard. Couples may feel the need to constantly present their relationship as perfect, which can be exhausting and unrealistic.

The pressure to live up to these expectations can create strain and lead to dissatisfaction, ultimately causing the relationship to unravel.

Increased pressure
Public relationships are often subject to scrutiny from outsiders, including friends, family, and even strangers. This invasion of privacy can lead to unwanted opinions and judgments that may influence the couple's decisions and feelings about each other.

Constant external interference can erode trust and intimacy, which are crucial for a healthy relationship.

Invasion of privacy
When every aspect of a relationship is shared publicly, it can lead to overexposure. The excitement and mystery that come with getting to know someone can be lost when everything is laid out for the world to see.

This can lead to boredom and a lack of deep connection, causing the relationship to lose its spark more quickly.

In the public eye, relationships are often compared to others, leading to feelings of inadequacy or competition. Couples might feel pressured to keep up with other "perfect" relationships they see online, which can create tension and unrealistic expectations.

This constant comparison can breed resentment and dissatisfaction, contributing to the relationship's decline.

When a public relationship faces challenges or conflict, those issues are often played out in front of an audience. This can make resolving conflicts more difficult, as the couple may feel embarrassed or ashamed to admit problems in their relationship.

The fear of public judgment can prevent couples from seeking the help they need, leading to unresolved issues that eventually cause the relationship to end.

Handling public breakdowns
While public relationships can be fun and fulfilling in the short term, the increased pressure, invasion of privacy, overexposure, and constant comparisons can all contribute to a quicker demise.

To protect their relationship, couples may benefit from keeping certain aspects of their love life private, allowing them to focus on building a strong, intimate connection without the added stress of public scrutiny.

