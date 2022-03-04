5 reasons ladies ask men for money

Also, a video resurfaced of a woman on a date with a man. When asked what she was looking for in a man she said she needs a man to take care of her needs and he must have about four sources of income.

One wonders how many sources of income she has and why she is so entitled to a man’s money.

At the end of the day, needing money isn’t even the problem, but the sense of entitlement is simply mind-blowing.

So, why this? Why the excess billing?

1. Patriarchy

Yes, we have to blame the patriarchal system that made men providers and women nurturers.

This system only makes sense in a rural and communal society but when we live in a civilized society with men and women having the same economic opportunities, it seems ridiculous to expect such.

2. Many men indulge them

Many men are more than willing to give money to women they just met hence the audacity to keep asking.

Young ladies will use a format if most of the time they are likely to get a good response.

3. There is no reciprocity in romantic relationships

Most men complain about hardly receiving gifts from women. Heterosexual relationships should be more of a give and take and not just one party taking.

If either party can lend to each other or give each other gifts, then it is balanced and there is nothing wrong there.

4. Sex is marketed as a commodity

If a man wants to have sex with a woman, he wouldn’t mind paying for her ride and giving her money after intercourse.

He would buy her a new wig, a new gown even an iPhone especially when the sex becomes constant. This is the entire foundation of the runs girl industry.

5. Young ladies are living beyond their means

While hardworking women are starting side hustles and other businesses, some are looking for men to buy them luxury they cannot afford.

She doesn't have a job but she wants a phone that costs close to a million naira, that is living beyond your means.