RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

5 reasons friends with benefits is a bad idea

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Friendships can get complex when you add intimacy to it.

Do not have sex with your friends [Pexels]
Do not have sex with your friends [Pexels]

When friends are intimate with each other, it is called friends with benefits - the benefit being sex or other types of sexual acts.

Recommended articles

Although, some people love this arrangement and it works out for them, it might blow up in other people's faces.

Here are some likely consequences of adding sex to an otherwise normal friendship with the opposite sex;

Well, this first one has to be said, and it is enough reason to dissuade you from even kissing your friend, especially if you’ve never seen them in that light.

Except it is a one-time thing, the moment sex becomes frequent, you both will most likely meet up more for that reason.

If you used to see yourselves once a month, the time you spend together will increase, and whenever you meet up, it is will be more sex, less conversation.

The probability of one of you catching feelings is high. Feelings can develop when proximity is there, and one person will like to keep it casual while the other will be looking for a relationship.

Even if it is just a talking stage one person gets into, they probably have to ghost each other and give space.

One person might even get jealous.

One person’s feelings gets hurt if things don't end well. Perhaps, even hurtful words will be said, the bottom line is friendship becomes hard and might not recover.

I am sure with all these my plenty English some people will not listen to me and will abandon the heavenly race by engaging in intercourse - with their friends no less -because it lacks commitment.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why Rihanna's pregnancy announcement broke the internet

Why Rihanna's pregnancy announcement broke the internet

5 reasons friends with benefits is a bad idea

5 reasons friends with benefits is a bad idea

Style Inspiration: The style evolution of Wizkid plus how to dress like Wizkid in 5 easy steps

Style Inspiration: The style evolution of Wizkid plus how to dress like Wizkid in 5 easy steps

Nigerians superstitions about pregnancy

Nigerians superstitions about pregnancy

5 natural ways to slow down the ageing process and reduce wrinkles

5 natural ways to slow down the ageing process and reduce wrinkles

How to increase fat in breast milk for babies

How to increase fat in breast milk for babies

Helpful tips to make your crush fall in love with you

Helpful tips to make your crush fall in love with you

Developmental delays in children

Developmental delays in children

Valentine’s day gift ideas for your parents

Valentine’s day gift ideas for your parents