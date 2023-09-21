ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

5 not-so-obvious signs you’re a horrible boss and employees probably hate you

Temi Iwalaiye

“I am not one of those so-called toxic bosses,” you say. Well, don’t be too sure.

Subtle signs you are a toxic boss [istockphoto]
Subtle signs you are a toxic boss [istockphoto]

Recommended articles

Here are five not-so-obvious signs you’re a terrible boss:

This is often a gaslighting technique used to make people take on things that aren’t really part of their job description, because how else can a boss rationalise forcing all his or her employees to attend their colleague's naming ceremony or wedding and contribute money towards it? You can’t enforce what people use their private time and money to do.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another way the "we are a family" phrase leads to toxicity is sending employees on errands that have nothing to do with work, like picking up your laundry.

We are building something big in another phrase toxic bosses say to force you to take pay cuts and work crazy hours. It’s often healthier to differentiate work from family.

Steve Carrell played Michael Scott in the TV Series 'The Office'. He often had no filter when speaking to his subordinates [peacock]
Steve Carrell played Michael Scott in the TV Series 'The Office'. He often had no filter when speaking to his subordinates [peacock] Pulse Nigeria

A quality of a good boss is tact, and a quality of a bad boss is a lack of tact. There are just some things you shouldn’t say, like sexual jokes such as “I bet you had a wild night last weekend” or “When was the last time you had sex?”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, when passing criticism, you shouldn’t cast aspersions on their character or mutter full-blown insults like, “You are dumb” or "fool" “stupid”.

To expect people to put in their best and even come to the office and not pay them when due is akin to emotional torture. If you can’t pay your employees, you probably shouldn’t hire them in the first place.

If you are sending an urgent email or putting a phone call through by 12 a.m. in the middle of the night, then you are quite toxic. Except that it’s a matter of literal life and death, there is no need to send that mail or put that call through to your employees. The same rule applies on weekends and when they are on vacation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before you schedule a long meeting, ask yourself, “Can this be an email?” If you love to waste everyone’s time in meetings that really don’t add to productivity, then rest assured that your employees or subordinates probably hate you.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Unveiling the NEW Polo Oud Eau de Parfum: A voyage of intrigue and opulence

Unveiling the NEW Polo Oud Eau de Parfum: A voyage of intrigue and opulence

6 amazing health benefits of Iru (African locust bean)

6 amazing health benefits of Iru (African locust bean)

Here are 6 health benefits of Garri

Here are 6 health benefits of Garri

5 diseases you never knew African Velvet Tamarind (Awin) could treat

5 diseases you never knew African Velvet Tamarind (Awin) could treat

Every Nigerian woman is known for these 5 things

Every Nigerian woman is known for these 5 things

5 most beautiful churches in Nigeria

5 most beautiful churches in Nigeria

5 Africans who have won the Nobel Peace Prize

5 Africans who have won the Nobel Peace Prize

5 morning stretches to kickstart your day

5 morning stretches to kickstart your day

Who owns Lagos? An inquiry into its history and people

Who owns Lagos? An inquiry into its history and people

3 African women who have won the Nobel Peace Prize

3 African women who have won the Nobel Peace Prize

5 foods that make menstrual pain worse

5 foods that make menstrual pain worse

4 ways early morning sex changes your relationship, tips to have it right

4 ways early morning sex changes your relationship, tips to have it right

Pulse Sports

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Kane defends Harry ‘One of the best defenders in history’ Maguire, calls for end to scapegoating

Kane defends Harry ‘One of the best defenders in history’ Maguire, calls for end to scapegoating

Provedel: 4 goalkeepers who have scored in the Champions League including Vincent Enyeama

Provedel: 4 goalkeepers who have scored in the Champions League including Vincent Enyeama

Andre Onana: Critics of the Manchester United goalkeeper are missing the bigger picture

Andre Onana: Critics of the Manchester United goalkeeper are missing the bigger picture

100 not out: Lewandowski moves closer to Messi and Ronaldo with century of European goals

100 not out: Lewandowski moves closer to Messi and Ronaldo with century of European goals

Is Victor Osimhen in for a troubled season under Rudi Garcia?

Is Victor Osimhen in for a troubled season under Rudi Garcia?

Pep Guardiola laughs off Man Utd’s title challenge

Pep Guardiola laughs off Man Utd’s title challenge

Braga vs Napoli: Victor Osimhen aiming to break Obafemi Martins’ 13-year-old UCL record

Braga vs Napoli: Victor Osimhen aiming to break Obafemi Martins’ 13-year-old UCL record

Victor Boniface girlfriend: 8 Interesting things to know about Rikke Hermine

Victor Boniface girlfriend: 8 Interesting things to know about Rikke Hermine

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Signs you may be a horrible girlfriend or wife [istockphoto]

5 signs you may be a horrible girlfriend or wife

Scientific research has shown that, on average, a woman's fertility is at its peak during her twenties [Pinterest]

According to science, this is the ideal age for a woman to have a child

How to have a love affair in the office [bodexng]

How to have a secret lover in the office

Are you husband material? [istockphoto]

5 signs you are not husband material and women should avoid you