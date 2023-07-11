5 men talk about their women posting sexy pictures and videos online

We asked five men their opinion on this, and here’s what they had to say:

Okiki

"It's on the man to move to women that align with his values, morals, and decency thresholds, or one that shows a willingness to tone it down. Hounding her to be your ideal 'decent' woman is weird; bring it up max once, and if she's not willing, walk away. Simple.

If her dressing and posting pictures looks like a [redacted]? I am absolutely not okay with it. Semi-mini skirts and gowns are the most I can do, anything that will warrant her drawing her skirt down every 30 seconds or leaving only the nipples hidden is not okay with me."

Nonso

"Semi-nudity attracts all the wrong types of attention. I really don't want it, nor do I possess the strength for it. I want peace in my life. Plus, I'm yet to understand the personal gratification that comes from it that doesn't involve validation from people online."

Yinka

"Posting photos in certain dresses doesn't feel nice to me when you already have a partner somewhere. You would just be enticing some other guys. I wonder why girls even love to feel hot and sexy around everyone."

"As a booless lady, it may be ok. Maybe you got a boo who was attracted to your hotness, but once you are with the guy already, I think ladies should slow down on showing so much."

"Women may desire to appear attractive to other women, however, it is crucial for them to realize that a woman's compliment towards another woman is entirely different from the way a man perceives and consumes their pictures and videos. Instead of simply seeking to admire them, men may create elaborate fantasies around them."

David

"One way or another, it's a representation of me or speaks about me. Besides, there are things that are private about her now that she's with me.

My reverse question will serve to help women see my point since some of them have cognitive dissonance. Does it matter which girl's pictures I like and repost? Would it be okay if I was always commenting on other women’s pictures like I did before I met her? They mean nothing to me, but I am just being appreciative of beauty; I am sure she won’t like it."

Timothy

"Women should do whatever they really want to do in a relationship. If she dresses sexy and posts it, I would love her more, but then she should remember she somehow "represents" someone too, so she should at least look sophisticated, not like wearing and buying expensive things or faking it... I’m just saying, don't look like a village girl."

The author of this article contemplates whether we should alter our behavior to suit our partners or insist that they accept us as we are.