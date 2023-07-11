ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

5 men talk about their women posting sexy pictures and videos online

Temi Iwalaiye

Do men like it when their women post sexy pictures and videos online? and do they have any right to complain if they don't?

Men discuss their partners posting thirst traps online [greatist]
Men discuss their partners posting thirst traps online [greatist]

Recommended articles

We asked five men their opinion on this, and here’s what they had to say:

"It's on the man to move to women that align with his values, morals, and decency thresholds, or one that shows a willingness to tone it down. Hounding her to be your ideal 'decent' woman is weird; bring it up max once, and if she's not willing, walk away. Simple.

ADVERTISEMENT

If her dressing and posting pictures looks like a [redacted]? I am absolutely not okay with it. Semi-mini skirts and gowns are the most I can do, anything that will warrant her drawing her skirt down every 30 seconds or leaving only the nipples hidden is not okay with me."

"Semi-nudity attracts all the wrong types of attention. I really don't want it, nor do I possess the strength for it. I want peace in my life. Plus, I'm yet to understand the personal gratification that comes from it that doesn't involve validation from people online."

Here's what men think about what their women post online [wmagazine]
Here's what men think about what their women post online [wmagazine] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

"Posting photos in certain dresses doesn't feel nice to me when you already have a partner somewhere. You would just be enticing some other guys. I wonder why girls even love to feel hot and sexy around everyone."

"As a booless lady, it may be ok. Maybe you got a boo who was attracted to your hotness, but once you are with the guy already, I think ladies should slow down on showing so much."

"Women may desire to appear attractive to other women, however, it is crucial for them to realize that a woman's compliment towards another woman is entirely different from the way a man perceives and consumes their pictures and videos. Instead of simply seeking to admire them, men may create elaborate fantasies around them."

"One way or another, it's a representation of me or speaks about me. Besides, there are things that are private about her now that she's with me.

ADVERTISEMENT

My reverse question will serve to help women see my point since some of them have cognitive dissonance. Does it matter which girl's pictures I like and repost? Would it be okay if I was always commenting on other women’s pictures like I did before I met her? They mean nothing to me, but I am just being appreciative of beauty; I am sure she won’t like it."

"Women should do whatever they really want to do in a relationship. If she dresses sexy and posts it, I would love her more, but then she should remember she somehow "represents" someone too, so she should at least look sophisticated, not like wearing and buying expensive things or faking it... I’m just saying, don't look like a village girl."

The author of this article contemplates whether we should alter our behavior to suit our partners or insist that they accept us as we are.

The best solution is to date someone with whom you are compatible instead of forcing your worldview on another person and attempting to control them.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 men talk about their women posting sexy pictures and videos online

5 men talk about their women posting sexy pictures and videos online

Top 7 most populated countries in the world

Top 7 most populated countries in the world

Ladies, here are 5 signs your man is narcissistic and controlling

Ladies, here are 5 signs your man is narcissistic and controlling

5 natural ways to cure body odour without using deodorant

5 natural ways to cure body odour without using deodorant

5 practical life skills every parent must teach their child

5 practical life skills every parent must teach their child

23rd MILO secondary school Basketball championship National finals event

23rd MILO secondary school Basketball championship National finals event

Winner of The Voice Nigeria Season 4 drives home a Brand New JAC SUV

Winner of The Voice Nigeria Season 4 drives home a Brand New JAC SUV

Nigerian culture is taking the world by storm, from Jollof wars to Afrobeats

Nigerian culture is taking the world by storm, from Jollof wars to Afrobeats

Barbiecore: 5 times Margot Robbie recreated the Barbie doll's outfits

Barbiecore: 5 times Margot Robbie recreated the Barbie doll's outfits

5 ways to activate happy hormones during your period

5 ways to activate happy hormones during your period

I travelled to Ghana on a budget, here’s how you can do it too

I travelled to Ghana on a budget, here’s how you can do it too

8 things to expect as a Nigerian travelling to Ghana for first time

8 things to expect as a Nigerian travelling to Ghana for first time

Pulse Sports

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

Yakubu Aiyegbeni: Nigerians call for arrest of Super Eagles legend 13 years after World Cup miss

Yakubu Aiyegbeni: Nigerians call for arrest of Super Eagles legend 13 years after World Cup miss

Israel Adesanya: 'If you ain’t my brother, you ain’t African' Nigerian UFC Champion roars at Dricus Du Plessis

Israel Adesanya: 'If you ain’t my brother, you ain’t African' Nigerian UFC Champion roars at Dricus Du Plessis

Super Falcons' Oshoala to battle Real Madrid duo and Man United's Rashford for Ballon d'Or award

Super Falcons' Oshoala to battle Real Madrid duo and Man United's Rashford for Ballon d'Or award

Ex-Real Madrid star Bale reveals how Ronaldo’s influence convinced him to join Los Blancos

Ex-Real Madrid star Bale reveals how Ronaldo’s influence convinced him to join Los Blancos

Transfer News Live: De Gea leaves Man United after 12 years, PSG announce new signing

Transfer News Live: De Gea leaves Man United after 12 years, PSG announce new signing

Israel Adesanya: Nigerian UFC Champion brands South Africa’s Dricus du Plessis a 'Nigg*r' at UFC 290

Israel Adesanya: Nigerian UFC Champion brands South Africa’s Dricus du Plessis a 'Nigg*r' at UFC 290

Sha'Carri Richardson: US Champion coasts to fourth-fastest all-conditions 200m time in history

Sha'Carri Richardson: US Champion coasts to fourth-fastest all-conditions 200m time in history

Ronaldo or Messi? Manchester City’s Haaland picks the GOAT

Ronaldo or Messi? Manchester City’s Haaland picks the GOAT

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Black couple.

Research says women need more sex than men, here's why

Does he really love you or it's all pretense? [Pinterest]

5 subtle signs that show your partner is pretending to love you

How a church stole my lover [Shuttershock]

'How a church stole the best lover I have ever had' - Nigerian man

Couple talking

For couples: 5 important sacrifices you should make in a relationship