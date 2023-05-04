The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
5 kinds of noise women make when enjoying lovemaking

Philip Matogo

Women’s bedroom noise ranges from soft moans, popular with women from western Uganda, to screams which women in central Uganda use to make their men feel like they are bosses in the bedroom.

Women's love noises indicate how they feel
Women's love noises indicate how they feel

Here are several types of moans that women make when making loving:

They sound like “hmmmm” meaning that she is just getting started. So, when a man hears such soft moans, he has to keep up the good work. If these soft ones increase in intensity, the man has to “pump” harder.

This one sounds like an ahhhhh, and it can be short as well as very long. The long and loud ahhhhhs are the ones which indicate that the woman’s sexual partner has hit the spot properly.

When passion takes hold
When passion takes hold Pulse

When a woman screams, it comes from deep within as her whole being is alive with passion. The woman may scream “you’re killing me!” or simply cheer you on to pumping her harder. She may, if you’re really good, scream your name. If she screams her ex's name, you still go harder because this means she may still love her ex and you are giving her great memories of him.

This one is like a cat’s purr, meaning she is deeply satisfied with your pelvic thrusts and so you just keep going hard until she gets louder and then the neighbour shows up at your door with a complaint and an ironic grin.

This is not exactly a moan, but it is a sign that you have struck the right chord and the sweet laughter she is letting out is like the soundtrack to a hit movie starring you, and co-starring your member hardened between your legs. Keep doing whatever you are doing, again and again. However, not all laughter is good, especially when she looks at your penis and laughs hysterically while pointing at it.

Philip Matogo Philip Matogo Philip Matogo is a politics and business writer.

