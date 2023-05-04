5 kinds of noise women make when enjoying lovemaking

Here are several types of moans that women make when making loving:

The Soft Moan

They sound like “hmmmm” meaning that she is just getting started. So, when a man hears such soft moans, he has to keep up the good work. If these soft ones increase in intensity, the man has to “pump” harder.

The Satisfied Moan

This one sounds like an ahhhhh, and it can be short as well as very long. The long and loud ahhhhhs are the ones which indicate that the woman’s sexual partner has hit the spot properly.

Pulse

The Scream

When a woman screams, it comes from deep within as her whole being is alive with passion. The woman may scream “you’re killing me!” or simply cheer you on to pumping her harder. She may, if you’re really good, scream your name. If she screams her ex's name, you still go harder because this means she may still love her ex and you are giving her great memories of him.

The Silent Deep Breaths

This one is like a cat’s purr, meaning she is deeply satisfied with your pelvic thrusts and so you just keep going hard until she gets louder and then the neighbour shows up at your door with a complaint and an ironic grin.

The Smile and Laughter