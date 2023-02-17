When it comes to dating or going out on first dates, the most popular place that comes to mind is sitting down in a restaurant eating - but that is pretty boring, especially for a first date.
5 fun places to go on a first date besides restaurants
Here are some non-conventional but super fun places to go on a romantic first date.
Restaurant dates force people to engage in conversation they might not be ready for. It also shows how nervous people are which means they can just blurt some inappropriate things or act jittery.
1. Poetry reading events
Poetry reading events are usually intimate and romantic. Plus, the mention of love and romance can get you both in the mood. You don’t want to go to a slam poetry event that’s about politics or women’s rights, it might get heated just stick to romance.
2. Live theatre
Live theatre shows are so rich and cultural, they are remarkably different from a prerecorded movie at a cinema.
Theatrical performances are usually so fun. Many university theatre art departments have a lot of live performances. You can also catch some in Muson centre if you live in Lagos.
3. Bowling alley
Bring out your competitive nature by learning how to bowl. Bowling alleys are such great fun and an amazing way to bond with a first date without any pressure.
4. Mini golf course
It doesn't matter that you don’t know how to golf: a mini-golf course is perfect for recreation and enjoyment because any sporting activity at all relaxes you and makes you happy. It’s also an excellent way to get to know your date.
5. Watch a live match
If you live in a city where they play a lot of sports, going to the stadium together is a fun way to enjoy each other's company. The excitement, the disappointment and all the emotions in between is an excellent bonding experience.
