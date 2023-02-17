ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

5 fun places to go on a first date besides restaurants

Temi Iwalaiye

Here are some non-conventional but super fun places to go on a romantic first date.

Places to go for a first date [Kotoyado]
Places to go for a first date [Kotoyado]

When it comes to dating or going out on first dates, the most popular place that comes to mind is sitting down in a restaurant eating - but that is pretty boring, especially for a first date.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Restaurant dates force people to engage in conversation they might not be ready for. It also shows how nervous people are which means they can just blurt some inappropriate things or act jittery.

Poetry reading events are usually intimate and romantic. Plus, the mention of love and romance can get you both in the mood. You don’t want to go to a slam poetry event that’s about politics or women’s rights, it might get heated just stick to romance.

Live theatre shows are so rich and cultural, they are remarkably different from a prerecorded movie at a cinema.

Theatrical performances are usually so fun. Many university theatre art departments have a lot of live performances. You can also catch some in Muson centre if you live in Lagos.

Rufees and Bees in Lagos {Brandspur]
Rufees and Bees in Lagos {Brandspur] Pulse Nigeria

Bring out your competitive nature by learning how to bowl. Bowling alleys are such great fun and an amazing way to bond with a first date without any pressure.

Mini golf course at landmark beach Lagos
Mini golf course at landmark beach Lagos Pulse Nigeria

It doesn't matter that you don’t know how to golf: a mini-golf course is perfect for recreation and enjoyment because any sporting activity at all relaxes you and makes you happy. It’s also an excellent way to get to know your date.

If you live in a city where they play a lot of sports, going to the stadium together is a fun way to enjoy each other's company. The excitement, the disappointment and all the emotions in between is an excellent bonding experience.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

9 tips on how to care for your leather boots

9 tips on how to care for your leather boots

5 fun places to go on a first date besides restaurants

5 fun places to go on a first date besides restaurants

5 household supplies you need before the 2023 presidential elections

5 household supplies you need before the 2023 presidential elections

5 famous paintings that have hidden meanings

5 famous paintings that have hidden meanings

7 probiotic foods and why they are good for your gut health

7 probiotic foods and why they are good for your gut health

Why traditional roles of submission and provision should not exist in a modern marriage [Opinion]

Why traditional roles of submission and provision should not exist in a modern marriage [Opinion]

Does fufu make you fast? Plus, other incredible benefits of eating fufu

Does fufu make you fast? Plus, other incredible benefits of eating fufu

Male contraceptive pills will soon be available

Male contraceptive pills will soon be available

5 best foods to eat off your lover

5 best foods to eat off your lover

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Couple

For men: Here are 5 effective ways to satisfy your woman in bed

Couple in bed

How to orgasm together, here are 5 tips for couples

Linda Ejiofor Suleiman and Ibrahim Suleiman on their love life and Valentine's Day traditions

EXCLUSIVE: Linda Ejiofor & Ibrahim Suleiman discuss their private engagement, love languages, Valentine traditions

Couple in bed

8 important conversations you should have before having s*x