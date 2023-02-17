5 fun places to go on a first date besides restaurants

Restaurant dates force people to engage in conversation they might not be ready for. It also shows how nervous people are which means they can just blurt some inappropriate things or act jittery.

1. Poetry reading events

Poetry reading events are usually intimate and romantic. Plus, the mention of love and romance can get you both in the mood. You don’t want to go to a slam poetry event that’s about politics or women’s rights, it might get heated just stick to romance.

2. Live theatre

Live theatre shows are so rich and cultural, they are remarkably different from a prerecorded movie at a cinema.

Theatrical performances are usually so fun. Many university theatre art departments have a lot of live performances. You can also catch some in Muson centre if you live in Lagos.

3. Bowling alley

Bring out your competitive nature by learning how to bowl. Bowling alleys are such great fun and an amazing way to bond with a first date without any pressure.

4. Mini golf course

It doesn't matter that you don’t know how to golf: a mini-golf course is perfect for recreation and enjoyment because any sporting activity at all relaxes you and makes you happy. It’s also an excellent way to get to know your date.

5. Watch a live match