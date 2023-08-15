ADVERTISEMENT
5 best breakup messages to end a relationship easily

Temi Iwalaiye

Here are the breakup messages for him or her, especially if you don’t know what to say.

Best breakup messages for him or her [istockphoto]
Best breakup messages for him or her [istockphoto]

While some people think a breakup text is a coward's option, it’s the best way to communicate your feelings without an overly emotional reaction from either party.

1. There's no denying that lately we've been having a lot of fights and arguments. We both seem to have given this relationship our best, but we can't agree on anything. Nothing seems to be taking us back to how we were when things were good. We have tried our best, let's go our separate ways and find happiness in other things.

2. I want us to break this relationship up. I might get to a place where we can be friends once more someday, but for now, I have to stop talking to you.

Best breakup messages for boyfriend or girlfriend [istockphoto]
Best breakup messages for boyfriend or girlfriend [istockphoto] Pulse Nigeria

3. Although I deeply care about you, I no longer feel that our relationship is working. I don't think it's the fault of either of us; I just think our feelings for each other have faded, I want us to end this.

4. I think we should break up, and I'm very serious about this, even though I am grateful for the good memories, I've been thinking about this a lot lately, and I feel that our relationship is not working. I hope you can respect my decision.

5. I apologize for having to end things in this manner, but I haven't been happy with our relationship for a long time. I love you so much, and I'm sorry this will hurt you, but I want to end this relationship.

Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse.

5 best breakup messages to end a relationship easily

