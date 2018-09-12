4 ways to deal with an ex that won't go away

news

Maybe not many people have experienced it, but having an ex who simply won’t let go is a worrisome relationship reality.

While breakups and trying to restart with someone else are already difficult enough, having a partner who does not want to accept that it’s over is an added stress no one needs. Yet, people have had to deal with this struggle.

If you ever find yourself stuck with the problem of an ex who just refuses to get out of the picture, here are five tips for you to overcome the dilemma.

1. Use that block button

After a breakup many times, people have been known to avoid the other person in order to get the required space to truly move on. But in a crazy situation with an ex that refuses to let go, it is not enough to cut off face-to-face contact, you have to use that block button.

Get rid of them on all your social media channels. It is one step to remaining blissfully oblivious of whatever rant or emotional purge or trash they may have to say on social media.

2. Family and friends

Some exes have a good rapport with your family and friends due to the closeness you fostered between them when the going was good. And, really, there’s no problem with that… until this stage.

At the point where you break up with someone and they refuse to get out of your life, you need to have your family side with you. If their hovering annoys you, you should get your family and friends to side with you. No contact from anyone.

3. A frank talk

Sometimes, closure is what is needed. So do them a favour of having a sit down to reiterate again that you meant it when you said you were no longer interested in the relationship.

Give reasons why, and be very firm about it. Don’t be ambiguous in any way, you don’t want to have them thinking a second chance might be on the horizon.

Remind them of why it didn’t work and encourage them to move on.

4. Ignore

You could also explore the ‘ignore’ option. Don’t give them the satisfaction of a response or reaction no matter what they say, do or how they move to spite you or get your attention.

Pretending that they are dead [to you, at least] could be the way to get them off your back and out of your life.