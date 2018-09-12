Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

4 ways to deal with an ex that won't go away

Breakups What do you do with an ex that just won't go away?

For everyone who has an ex who doesn't want to accept that it's over.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Is education important in choosing a boo? play What do you do when an ex that just won't go away? (BWM)

Maybe not many people have experienced it, but having an ex who simply won’t let go is a worrisome relationship reality.

While breakups and trying to restart with someone else are already difficult enough, having a partner who does not want to accept that it’s over is an added stress no one needs. Yet, people have had to deal with this struggle.

If you ever find yourself stuck with the problem of an ex who just refuses to get out of the picture, here are five tips for you to overcome the dilemma.

1. Use that block button

After a breakup many times, people have been known to avoid the other person in order to get the required space to truly move on. But in a crazy situation with an ex that refuses to let go, it is not enough to cut off face-to-face contact, you have to use that block button.

Get rid of them on all your social media channels. It is one step to remaining blissfully oblivious of whatever rant or emotional purge or trash they may have to say on social media.

What different ways do women handle breakups and heartbreaks. play Some partners never want to admit that it is over, no matter how hard you try to shake them off. (Newsfeed)

2. Family and friends

Some exes have a good rapport with your family and friends due to the closeness you fostered between them when the going was good. And, really, there’s no problem with that… until this stage.

At the point where you break up with someone and they refuse to get out of your life, you need to have your family side with you. If their hovering annoys you, you should get your family and friends to side with you. No contact from anyone.

ALSO READ: 3 big lessons from bad breakups

3. A frank talk

Sometimes, closure is what is needed. So do them a favour of having a sit down to reiterate again that you meant it when you said you were no longer interested in the relationship.

Give reasons why, and be very firm about it. Don’t be ambiguous in any way, you don’t want to have them thinking a second chance might be on the horizon.

Remind them of why it didn’t work and encourage them to move on.

5 most immature ways of breaking up with someone you're dating. play Trying to grant him or her closure could be the answer to finally becoming free of them. (Shutterstock)

 

4. Ignore

You could also explore the ‘ignore’ option. Don’t give them the satisfaction of a response or reaction no matter what they say, do or how they move to spite you or get your attention.

Pretending that they are dead [to you, at least] could be the way to get them off your back and out of your life.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is a reporter at Pulse. He's reachable here: ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @macshayn

Top 3

1 Favour Iwueze Popular child singer is married! [Pictures]bullet
2 Relationship Tips 10 sweet things every girlfriend would love to hearbullet
3 Love Tips 5 things a man would do only if he truly loves youbullet

Related Articles

Making Relationships Work Ronke Raji speaks on the significance of sacrifice, effort between partners
For Women Here are 5 ways to flirt with a guy you like
Relationship Talk With Bukky My girlfriend loves her other boyfriend more than she loves me
Pulse Weddings Check out these superfine photos from Abisola, Olayinka’s traditional Yoruba ceremony
Relationship Talk With Bukky I love two men, how do I choose the right one?
Favour Iwueze Popular child singer is married! [Pictures]
Love & Sex How to stay sexually connected in a long distance relationship
Relationships Here are all the problems with breaking up via social media
Love & Dating How to make your long-distance relationship work like magic
For Women 10 sweet things every boyfriend wants to hear

Relationships & Weddings

Ronke Raji and her boo, Arthur Adeola, are childhood sweethearts who have been together for over seven years.
Making Relationships Work Ronke Raji speaks on the significance of sacrifice, effort between partners
Lovely couple
Dating Tips 5 signs you are a side chick
How sure are you that your compliment is actually being received as a compliment and not as an insult?
For Women Here are 5 ways to flirt with a guy you like
Unhappy man.
Relationship Talk With Bukky My girlfriend loves her other boyfriend more than she loves me