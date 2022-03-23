RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

4 things no one tells you about s*x after marriage

Sex before marriage and after marriage can be very different.

Couple in bed

Is it the same act? Yes, but how we feel, perceive our partner, changes. There are many things that most married men and women do not know when it comes to married sex or sex after marriage.

So, here are 4 things you must know and expect, that no one tells you about sex after marriage.

  • Orgasms are overhyped

In the beginning, you may want to have the kind of sex you see in movies but later, you will realise that getting an orgasm is overhyped. The sexual connection, the eyes meeting, will make you feel crazier among several other things.

  • Familiarising with each other’s bodies

Once you are married or have begun living with each other, you become familiar with each other’s bodies eventually. The way you move when he or she touches you wherever, the laugh, the bedroom eyes, the sweat you break into, all becomes known and part of the daily life. Partners even start laughing at each other’s farts and become child-like.

  • Discovering the positions

Once married, the sex, in the beginning, gets crazy and you both find the sex positions that give both of you that high but amid the experiments, you do experience some failed positions which become a joke between couples.

  • No one cares about your body hair

When you are in the dating phase, body hair is taken care of especially when it comes to pubic hair. However, in most cases, post-marriage, couples stop giving a damn about it. In fact, you even notice the tiny bumps over each other’s bodies and you get super comfortable with it.

4 things no one tells you about s*x after marriage

