4 signs that your boyfriend is a sapiosexual

They get turned on by wit, intelligence, and a quick mind, and they’d rather listen to you flex your verbal dexterity than watch you flex your quads at the gym.

Here are signs that you might be dating a sapiosexual.

Bookstore over bar

Books bring the world to our feet. His idea of a perfect date is moving from one store to another or checking online bookshop to recommend books for your date to read. You might need up narrating your favorite book instead of enjoying the moment.

Great conversation over sex

Not because he doesn’t love sex or a one-night stand, he always has something to talk about from feminine related issues to sports and what’s buzzing in the entertainment. He is the repository of news.

Intellectual beauty over luxurious things

He doesn’t rate a person’s accomplishment by their physical assets with those hefty prices. He measures success by what they know and what invigorates them to personal greatness.

He is not looking for a smart narcissist; he makes acquaintances with people who have a zest for knowledge, learning, and discussion.

Quality over trends

Individual taste or preference is important. He tends to value substance over what is popular. Change is necessary but he doesn’t switch his lifestyle to meet a certain standard because you proposed.