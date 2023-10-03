ADVERTISEMENT
3 biggest deal breakers your relationship may not recover from

Anna Ajayi

You have the power to move on from a ‘love’ relationship that constantly breaks you.

A guy who cheats is a menace, and this habit is a deal breaker in any relationship [TheGuardian]
These resolutions stem from personal experiences, stories, and resolve. For example, a woman might end her relationship or even dissolve a marriage on the grounds of infidelity, while another woman might dismiss it with a comment like, "Every man cheats; it's not a big deal; all men are naturally polygamous." Which is utterly absurd, if you ask me.

At the end of the day, what matters most is that you know your worth and understand your own boundaries. When you understand and stand by your decision to respect your deal breakers, you can ensure that you won’t end up with someone who treats you less than you deserve or expect.

That said, here are three deal-breakers your relationship may never recover from:

Infidelity results in broken trust and broken trust results in a shaky relationship, be it in marriage or dating. Cheating is a serious breach of trust. If your partner has betrayed your trust through infidelity and shows no remorse or effort to change, it’s time to prioritise your self-respect and call it quits once and for all. You deserve faithfulness in a relationship, and it’s not too much to ask for. Don’t settle for a serial cheater who repeatedly breaks your trust.

Toxic behavioural patterns and poor mental health go hand in hand. How do you recognise them? You might observe signs in your toxic partner, like their controlling tendencies, constant jealousy, emotional manipulation, any form of abuse, disrespect or what we call “see finish”, (a term used to describe when someone takes you for granted), belittling your opinions, humiliating you in front of others, and shutting you down when you’re trying to express yourself. If you find yourself nodding in agreement as you read these words, it’s time to hit the stop button and put an end to what feels like a reign of terror.

Love should lift you up, not tear you down.

For many women, physical abuse is where they draw the line. A man who hits you and apologises the first time is likely to repeat such behaviour. Any man who physically harms a woman is a disgrace to himself. Regardless of the circumstances, raising hands against someone, especially a woman, should never be tolerated. Ladies, if you find yourself in an argument with your partner, and their anger escalates to the point where they break things or resort to violence like punching walls, be aware that your face may be the target of their anger in the future. Watch out for these warning signs before committing to the forever deal. The emotional pain and trauma that come with physical abuse are never worth enduring.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

