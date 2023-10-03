3 biggest deal breakers your relationship may not recover from

These resolutions stem from personal experiences, stories, and resolve. For example, a woman might end her relationship or even dissolve a marriage on the grounds of infidelity, while another woman might dismiss it with a comment like, "Every man cheats; it's not a big deal; all men are naturally polygamous." Which is utterly absurd, if you ask me.

At the end of the day, what matters most is that you know your worth and understand your own boundaries. When you understand and stand by your decision to respect your deal breakers, you can ensure that you won’t end up with someone who treats you less than you deserve or expect.

That said, here are three deal-breakers your relationship may never recover from:

Cheating

Infidelity results in broken trust and broken trust results in a shaky relationship, be it in marriage or dating. Cheating is a serious breach of trust. If your partner has betrayed your trust through infidelity and shows no remorse or effort to change, it’s time to prioritise your self-respect and call it quits once and for all. You deserve faithfulness in a relationship, and it’s not too much to ask for. Don’t settle for a serial cheater who repeatedly breaks your trust.

Toxicity

Toxic behavioural patterns and poor mental health go hand in hand. How do you recognise them? You might observe signs in your toxic partner, like their controlling tendencies, constant jealousy, emotional manipulation, any form of abuse, disrespect or what we call “see finish”, (a term used to describe when someone takes you for granted), belittling your opinions, humiliating you in front of others, and shutting you down when you’re trying to express yourself. If you find yourself nodding in agreement as you read these words, it’s time to hit the stop button and put an end to what feels like a reign of terror.

Love should lift you up, not tear you down.

Physical abuse