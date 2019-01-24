Because no man is an island of knowledge, we all sometimes have to depend on the experience and wisdom of others to navigate life, love and of course, relationships and marriages.

Over time, therefore, it has become a thing for some certain opinions and character traits to become widely acceptable to the point of being undebatable. The acceptance of communication, honesty, and fidelity among several others is now pretty much unquestioned.

But here's the thing about humans and choices; we all have a mind and our individuality springs from there. It is where opinions are formed and characters are concretised so it is not unusual for people to have opinions that do not conform to mainstream ideas.

And that's just fine. That an opinion is unpopular does not make it invalid. When it comes to relationships, here are some interesting but unpopular opinions that you may find really interesting in your relationship.

1. It's OK to not have an instant chemistry in your relationship

Ty’Keria Dawkins ‏ [@__tykeria16] continues this line of thought in other tweets when she says:

"I believe this is unpopular [because] we women are on this new wave where we are hyper-vigilant about our hearts & who we let in (which is cool), so the minute we feel like someone isn’t what we think they should be we with this person.

"Teach them how you specifically want to be loved so that they feel open to teaching you. Also remember, not every girl before you may have required him to step a certain way, so introduce him to a queen (growth, patience, love, & happiness )may feel like we’re settling. When in all actuality you have to grow."

2. Don't use your presence to choke an affection that's just budding

3. Talking about what you don't like is as important as talking about what you like

4. Love is not a feeling, it's a choice

5. It's OK to space each other

6. Moving 'too fast' isn't a bad idea

7. Don't invest 'all your energy' into your relationship

8. Love shouldn't always translate into a relationship

9. It's OK to sometimes to just go with the flow

10. PDA is very very beautiful