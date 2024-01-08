ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

10 things not to say to a child after exam results

Amos Robi

Rarely does a learner write an exam to fail so it is important to be mindful of what you say to a child after an exam

Father and son arguing in a sofa
Father and son arguing in a sofa

Examinations are a significant part of a student's life, and results often play a pivotal role in shaping their future.

Recommended articles

However, it's essential to approach the topic with sensitivity, especially when a child hasn't performed as expected.

Rather than focusing on the negatives, guardians can provide support, encouragement, and guidance to help the child navigate through the situation.

Below are ten things not to say to a child who has not performed well in national examinations, such as the KCSE.

ADVERTISEMENT

Avoid blaming the child for their performance. Statements like, 'You didn't study hard enough,' or 'You should have done better' can be disheartening and counterproductive. Instead, focus on constructive feedback.

Rarely does a learner write an exam with the aim of failling. Refrain from belittling the child's efforts. Acknowledge the effort they put in and offer support for improvement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Avoid labelling the child based on exam results. Negative terms like 'failure' or "academic duarf' can have lasting effects on their self-image.

Emphasise that everyone faces challenges and that this setback is an opportunity to grow and even do better.

Comparisons are a thief of joy and they can be demoralizing. Saying, 'Why didnt you perform like your friend?' undermines the child's unique abilities and can breed resentment.

Focus on their strengths and areas for improvement.

ADVERTISEMENT
Son angry at father
Son angry at father Son angry at father Pulse Live Kenya

Avoid statements like, 'Your future is ruined' or 'You won't achieve anything.'

Encourage the child to see exams as a part of a broader learning experience, and that that the future holds more than what lies in their grades.

ADVERTISEMENT

Steer clear of predicting a dull future based on exam results. Instead, help the child set realistic goals and develop an improvement plan. Positivity and encouragement can go a long way.

Refrain from putting excessive pressure on the child for future exams. Statements like, 'You must excel next time' can increase anxiety. Emphasize the importance of learning and personal growth.

Avoid downplaying the child's feelings. Saying, 'It's just an exam' may trivialize their emotions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Acknowledge their disappointment and provide a safe space for them to express their feelings.

There is comparison and there is comparison to siblings. Comparing the child's performance with siblings can create tension within the family.

Each child is unique, and success should be measured individually. Encourage cooperation and support among siblings.

Father and son angry at each other
Father and son angry at each other Father and son angry at each other Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Avoid dismissing the child's aspirations based on exam results. Instead, discuss their passions, interests, and long-term goals. Help them understand that setbacks are temporary, and that they can still pursue their dreams.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

10 things not to say to a child after exam results

10 things not to say to a child after exam results

Knorr’s 'Share the Good’ campaign spreads holiday cheer 'One Gift Box at a Time'

Knorr’s 'Share the Good’ campaign spreads holiday cheer 'One Gift Box at a Time'

Infinix Calls To #UnleashYourVibe: Will you be the next music sensation?

Infinix Calls To #UnleashYourVibe: Will you be the next music sensation?

Mummy Zee: How to be a good wife and win over your husband and the internet

Mummy Zee: How to be a good wife and win over your husband and the internet

Your phone falls into water; what do you do? Hint: Don’t put it inside rice

Your phone falls into water; what do you do? Hint: Don’t put it inside rice

7 red flags that show you might be in a religious cult

7 red flags that show you might be in a religious cult

Beginner-friendly recipe for making delicious plantain pancakes

Beginner-friendly recipe for making delicious plantain pancakes

Mockingjays and 5 other intelligent birds on the planet

Mockingjays and 5 other intelligent birds on the planet

Avoid fexting in your relationship, here's why

Avoid fexting in your relationship, here's why

Redefining the way you tell visual stories with CapCut online photo editor

Redefining the way you tell visual stories with CapCut online photo editor

The best and worst-dressed celebrities at the 2024 Golden Globes

The best and worst-dressed celebrities at the 2024 Golden Globes

See what all the stars wore to the 2024 Golden Globe Awards

See what all the stars wore to the 2024 Golden Globe Awards

Pulse Sports

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Beautiful lady (Source - Pinterest)

10 reasons you might regret dating a Nairobian 'shawty' in her 20s

Should you feed another woman's man? [VivaNaija]

Ladies, should you cook for your male friend who is married or in a relationship?

A couple in a therapy session [Image: Antoni Shkraba]

3 groups of people you shouldn't discuss your marital problems with

How to make sure you get married in 2024 [shuttershock]

Want to get married in 2024? Here are 5 things you should do