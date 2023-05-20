My NYSC Story: My boss’ daughter tried to seduce me

With the NYSC clocking its 50th year of existence on May 22, 2023, we spoke to former corps members about their experiences of a programme designed for national integration and unity.

Adedayo, the subject of this episode, served in a state he prefers not to disclose, but the lawyer had some wild experiences to share.

Where did you serve?

I served in a state in the southeast region, I have to keep some details anonymous to protect all those involved.

How was camp?

I wasn’t supposed to stay long because I had both a pass and an exeat. The exeat was to go for my call to bar, but I decided to stay for some days because I was enjoying it. I had a pass that exempted me from engaging in camp activities for health reasons, so I sat with the Red Cross group.

I met a good friend during camp who was also a lawyer like me and had a similar health challenge. We would both sit with the Red Cross group and make fun of everyone else.

I became friends with a lady who was engaged, but I had a crush on someone else which I didn't pursue. I was still battling insecurities then and I was so afraid of being rejected, so I didn’t push it.

How was life after camp?

Well, I rented an apartment and started working in the Ministry of Justice. It was then my boss’ daughter tried to seduce me.

Ehn? How?

One day she came to her father’s office wearing a dress that revealed a lot of cleavage, she kept biting her lips and flipping her hair.

On my last week there, her mother asked me to go to their house to help them out with something. I got there, saw that there was no light, and took a keg to go get fuel out of the goodness of my heart. Before I got back she was in a towel looking at me with seductive eyes. I ran away. Although I found her very attractive, I respected my boss too much to act on my attraction.

After my departure, she admitted she was trying to seduce me, confirming that my initial instincts were accurate.

Did you experience any culture shocks?

Yes, it was shocking to me that Igbo children greet their parents like their mates, and it's normal, and it's possible to over-greet someone, like you are doing too much. Meanwhile, where I am from, Yorubas can spend five minutes just greeting.

It was also shocking that most young ladies were already betrothed, and you can’t convince them to date you.

Did you enjoy your NYSC experience?

Yes, I did. My boss liked me so much that he extended my stay for months. I also got recommendations from judges for my hard work.

Do you think the NYSC scheme should continue?

There's no real purpose to it. It is just another chance for the Nigerian government to endanger the lives of the youth in a bid to keep its already overflowing labour market from throwing a tantrum.