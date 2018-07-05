Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Money >

Top 7 financial priorities everyone should have

Moneywise Top 7 financial priorities everyone should have

Do you seriously need an incentive on achieving your financial goals? Set financial priorities.

  • Published:
Top 7 financial priorities everyone should have play

Financial priorities determine what you value the most what you spend your money on.

(Thyblackman)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Every day, every time, people spend money on things that attract and dominate their attention.

The decision you make on what to spend your money on at a particular time determines what you prioritise in your personal finance.

However, the money you make may be going down the drain if you don't have some financial priorities. These priorities will determine what you value the most what you spend your money on and how you spend it. You can consider these seven financial priorities.

1. Living within your means

If you do these 3 things, you have a serious spending problem play

Spending problem can seriously affect your personal finance.

(Moneycrashers)
 

Living within your means should be your number one priority as it prevents you from buying to keep up.

As the saying goes: Don’t go broke trying to look rich, act your wage. In other words, spend what you have on what you need not what you want.

2. Understanding your financial goals

Do you have no financial goals? It is important you have some. Dream big to lead an accomplished life.  Set the goals and work towards achieving them. Nothing will stop you from achieving your dreams as long as you put them into considerations in your financial planning.

3. Communicate with family about finances

5 money conversations every family should have play

5 money conversations every family should have

(Mogulvation)
 

When it comes to financial planning, family plays important roles. Sharing your financial plans with your family will not only strengthen the bond, it could also help you make sound financial decisions.

4. Have a debt payoff plan

Having a bad debt could throw you into financial anxieties. Of course, you know the damage this could cause your well-being.

So, if you have bought everything on loan, it very important you have a financial plan in place to clear the debt before you run into a bad debt.

5.Have a financial plan for post-retirement

play
 

Having a plan for your post-retirement life is another priority you should never ignore.

Sometimes we get so engrossed in making money so much that they seem to forget saving for the time we won't have the strength to work again. Don't wait till the old age realities dawn on you. Start your financial plan for post-retirement now.

6. Spend wisely

How to manage your money effectively play

How to manage your money effectively

(Droidwhoop)
 

This is like the freest money advice you can get anywhere, but many of us usually forget this advice when we have some change to spend.

See, being frugal doesn't kill, it only helps you to save more and achieve your financial goals.

7. Perform regular financial checkup

If you invest your money is some businesses, it is important you do a regular financial check-up to evaluate your financial plans. Apart from this, a regular financial review also helps you to ensure your investment aligns with your spending requirement.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is a Student Reporter at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Life Hacks 6 things you need to let go to become successfulbullet
2 Moneywise 5 spending tips you need if you are living on one incomebullet
3 Saving Tips 5 bad financial habits you need to stop to get out of debtbullet

Related Articles

Moneywise 10 tips on how to have a better relationship with money
Financial Management 5 habits you can learn from highly successful savers
Financial Tips 5 reasons you should have a side hustle
Moneywise 7 rules to managing your money like a financial expert
Saving tip This Anthony Joshua's tweet is the best advice you need to be a successful saver
Moneywise 5 spending tips you need if you are living on one income
Financial Tips 5 money conversations you should always have with your family

Money

5 money conversations every family should have
Financial Tips 5 money conversations you should always have with your family
This Anthony Joshua's tweet is the best financial advice
Saving tip This Anthony Joshua's tweet is the best advice you need to be a successful saver
7 rules to managing your money like a financial expert
Moneywise 7 rules to managing your money like a financial expert
5 reasons you should have a side business
Financial Tips 5 reasons you should have a side hustle