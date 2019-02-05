Contrary to the opinion that money cannot buy happiness, different findings have shown that you can spend your income to buy happiness, it only depends on how you spend it.

You don’t have to be a millionaire to be happy because happiness doesn’t only come through the material goods and money you have in your bank account, true happiness can also come from deep personal connections and life experiences.

Here are ways your money can buy you happiness.

1. Buy things that add meaning to your life

The happiness you derive from things that give you pleasure is fleeting. It disappears when the value of the material good depreciates. Instead of spending money on material goods, it is better you spend your money on things that make your life more meaningful. Things that promote self-growth, purpose, and connection with others.

Spending money to invest in yourself will certainly improve your CV, add more meaning to your life and ultimately lead to happiness.

2. Buy experience

According to a study conducted by Peter Caprariello and Harry Reis, Spending money on experiences with others is what makes us particularly happy. Paying for experiences like vacation, adventure, tourism and so on will give you a good bang of happiness.

3. Buy time

It’s easy to make more money, but no one has the power to generate more time. However, you can use your money to buy yourself some time and convenience when you shop online.

According to a survey conducted, research conducted in the United State of America, spending money on time-saving services promotes happiness and life satisfaction.

4. Spend on others

Another study has also shown that spending money on others provides a greater happiness boost than spending money on stuff.

A Harvard study titled "Using money to benefit others pays off’’ shows that people who spend on others are happier than those who spend the money on themselves.