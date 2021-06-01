Natural Remedies: Fruits that can prevent erectile dysfunction

Nature has a remedy to prevent such terrible event from happening in the throes of passion.

Avocados

Pulse Nigeria

Avocados work magic for men’s libido. It contains Vitamin E and Zinc which increases testosterone and sperm quality.

Oats

Pulse Nigeria

This breakfast food is excellent for the penis. It helps men reach orgasm. Wild oats are an aphrodisiac because it possesses amino acid L-Arginine which helps the blood vessel in the penis relax. The blood vessel in the penis relaxing is important in maintaining an erection and reaching orgasm.

Caffeine/coffee

Pulse Nigeria

Studies have shown caffeine prevents erectile dysfunction. Caffeine increases blood flow to the penile arteries and muscles.

Watermelon

Pulse Nigeria

This is called in popular lingo “penis fruit” it has L-Arginine which helps a man who has erectile dysfunction

Spinach

Pulse Nigeria