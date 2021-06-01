RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Men's Health

Natural Remedies: Fruits that can prevent erectile dysfunction

Temi Iwalaiye

Natural Remedies is a Pulse lifestyle content series on nature's hack to a healthier body.

Erectile dysfunction is a bane in every man's existence
Some fruits, food and drinks are perfect for men’s sexual health and checking erectile dysfunction.

Nature has a remedy to prevent such terrible event from happening in the throes of passion.

  • Avocados
Avocados help men achieve orgasm
Avocados work magic for men’s libido. It contains Vitamin E and Zinc which increases testosterone and sperm quality.

  • Oats 
Oats are perfect for maintaining an erection
This breakfast food is excellent for the penis. It helps men reach orgasm. Wild oats are an aphrodisiac because it possesses amino acid L-Arginine which helps the blood vessel in the penis relax. The blood vessel in the penis relaxing is important in maintaining an erection and reaching orgasm.

  • Caffeine/coffee
Caffeine is great for men's sexual health
Studies have shown caffeine prevents erectile dysfunction. Caffeine increases blood flow to the penile arteries and muscles.

  • Watermelon
Water melon has been referred to as penis food
This is called in popular lingo “penis fruit” it has L-Arginine which helps a man who has erectile dysfunction

  • Spinach
Spinach helps blood flow
Spinach contains folate and folate helps blood flow. Folic acid is an important supplement and deficiency in it causes erectile dysfunction.

