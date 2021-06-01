Natural Remedies: Fruits that can prevent erectile dysfunction
Natural Remedies is a Pulse lifestyle content series on nature's hack to a healthier body.
Nature has a remedy to prevent such terrible event from happening in the throes of passion.
- Avocados
Avocados work magic for men’s libido. It contains Vitamin E and Zinc which increases testosterone and sperm quality.
- Oats
This breakfast food is excellent for the penis. It helps men reach orgasm. Wild oats are an aphrodisiac because it possesses amino acid L-Arginine which helps the blood vessel in the penis relax. The blood vessel in the penis relaxing is important in maintaining an erection and reaching orgasm.
- Caffeine/coffee
Studies have shown caffeine prevents erectile dysfunction. Caffeine increases blood flow to the penile arteries and muscles.
- Watermelon
This is called in popular lingo “penis fruit” it has L-Arginine which helps a man who has erectile dysfunction
- Spinach
Spinach contains folate and folate helps blood flow. Folic acid is an important supplement and deficiency in it causes erectile dysfunction.
